Hostetter, Herndon look strong in Piqua wrestling team’s loss to Sidney

By Rob Kiser

SIDNEY — Piqua wrestling coach Scott Kaye knew there were going to be a lot of growing pains with his young team this season.

Spotting Sidney 42 points in forfeits doesn’t help anything either.

And while his young wrestlers continued to gain experience, seniors Tristan Hostetter (132) and Sam Herndon (138) continued to shine in a 66-8 loss to the Yellow Jackets.

The win gave Sidney a point in the all-sports competition between the two schools and upped Sidney’s lead to 7.5-4.5.

Hostetter took a 2-1 lead to the final period and got a second takedown and an escape to finish off a 5-1 victory.

“He (Tristan Hostetter) got kind of tangled up in the upper body in the first period,” Kaye said. “He figured out what he needed to do and did it. It was a solid match for him.”

Herndon followed him onto the mat and dominated from the start to record a 17-2 technical fall.

“Sam came out and was (aggressive),” Kaye said. “He wanted to get a pin for the team points. The kid kept spinning and he could never quite get him on his back for the pin. Once he realized that, he was able to get the technical fall, which was nice.”

Piqua forfeited matches at 106, 113, 145, 152, 195 and 285.

Brian Wintrow (120) lost a 9-2 decision, while Matt Blankenship (170) lost a 5-1 decision.

Isaac Bushnell (160) was pinned in 53 seconds, Zavier Penny (182) was pinned in 31 seconds and Lance Reaves-Hicks (220) was pinned in 4:53.

“Our young guys continued to learn,” Kaye said. “Unfortunately, they still have a long way to go. And the forfeits didn’t help anything.”

Piqua will be back in action Dec. 29 and 30 at the West Jefferson tournament.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.