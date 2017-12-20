Piqua girls fall short in loss to Troy

Staff Reports

TROY — The Piqua girls basketball team continued to struggle with scoring points Wednesday night.

The Lady Indians followed a 22-point performance Saturday night with Greenville with 23 points in a 38-23 loss to Troy Wednesday in GWOC American action.

The Indians dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in GWOC American play, while Troy improved to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in GWOC American play.

Lily Stewart hit a three in the first quarter, Kelsey Bachman made two field goals and Lauren Williams added one as Piqua took a 9-8 lead.

But, Troy’s first six points came on offensive rebounds — a sign of things to come.

By halftime, Troy led 19-11 — as Piqua hit just one of 11 shots in the second quarter — a basket by Williams.

It was more of the same in the second half as Tia Bass and Alaura Holycross controlled the boards.

Troy opened a 25-13 lead before a three by Stewart to close the third quarter.

Kelsey Magoteaux hit a jumper to start the fourth quarter and make it 25-18, but Troy would score the next 13 points, including seven by Bass.

That made it 38-18 before Piqua scored the final five points of the game on a Stewart three and steal by Williams.

Stewart led Piqua with nine points and Williams scored six.

Bass had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Holycross was close with 10 point sand eight rebounds.

Lauren McGraw added eight points off the bench.

Piqua was 10 of 36 from the floor for 28 percent and missed both of its free throw attempts.

Troy was 18 of 45 from the floor for 40 percent and one of five from the line for 20 percent.

Troy won the rebounding battle 27-12 and both teams had 16 turnovers.

Karley Johns nearly outscored the Piqua varsity in the JV game — scoring 22 points in Piqua’s 28-26 win.

Piqua will be back in action Thursday, traveling to Graham.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (23)

Kelsey Magoteaux 2-0-4, Kelsey Bachman 2-0-4, Lily Stewart 3-0-9, Lauren Williams 3-0-6, Emily Powell 0-0-0, Skylar Sloan 0-0-0, Tayler Grunkemeyer 0-0-0, Elizabeth Kidwell 0-0-0. Totals: 10-0-23.

Troy (38)

Kiyha Adkins 0-0-0, Velena Robinson 1-0-2, Alaura Holycross 5-0-10, Tia Bass 6-1-13, Jordan Short 0-0-0, Lauren McGraw 4-0-8, Laura Borchers 0-0-0, Dana Wynkoop 1-0-2, Mckenna Taylor 1-0-3. Totals: 18-1-38.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Stewart (3). Troy: Wynkoop.

Score By Quarters

Piqua 9 11 16 23

Troy 11 19 25 38

Records: Piqua 3-5 (1-4), Troy 4-3 (2-3).

Reserve score: Piqua 28, Troy 26.