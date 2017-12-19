Piqua boys basketball scores 90, Schmiesing nets 35 in win over Greenville

By Rob Kiser

GREENVILLE — The last time the Piqua boys basketball team scored 90 points — lets just say it has been awhile.

Ben Schmiesing scoring 35 points — that is easier to track.

The GWOC website goes back through 2006 and there are no 90 point games for the Indians — until now.

Piqua exploded for 31 fourth quarter points Tuesday night to pull away to a 90-66 victory in GWOC American action.

The Indians are now 2-4 overall and 1-3 in GWOC American play, while Greenville dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in GWOC American play.

“It is just great to get our first win in GWOC play and head into the holiday tournament with some momentum,” Schmiesing, who also grabbed 15 rebounds said. “We knew we had been doing some pretty good things the last two games, so it is nice to get this win.”

As for his individual numbers, Schmiesing wasn’t as concerned about that. The only thing that stopped him from scoring 40 was going 3-for-11 from the line. But he was 15-for-21 from the floor, including two 3-pointers.

“I don’t even think about it (the points),” Schmiesing said. “My teammates do a great job getting me the ball and most of my points come inside. So, I wasn’t even aware of it (his point total).”

Greenville was missing post player Noah Vanhorn.

“As soon as I heard that, I knew I was going to have a big game,” Schmiesing said.

So, did Piqua coach Steve Grasso.

“They were missing their post player and Ben (Schmiesing) took advantage of it,” Grasso said. “He is a just a phenomenal athlete. And we made some adjustments on defense with Quirri (Tucker), Cory (Cotrell), Mick (Karn) and Hayden (Schrubb) and I thought those guys did a great job.”

More than anything, Piqua was able to finish — something that hadn’t happened against Tippecanoe and Sidney.

Noah Walker hit his fourth three and the team’s 10th in the fourth quarter — he would later add another one — to get Greenville within 59-58. His final tied the game at 61.

“We talked about not letting them shoot 3-point shots,” Grasso said. “They are leading the GWOC in 3-pointers — and then we let them shoot threes.”

Piqua — who had a 31-11 advantage in the fourth quarter — finished the game on a 29-5 run to put the game away.

Schmieisng had 13 of his 35 in the fourth quarter.

“We started getting the ball into Ben (Schmiesing),” Grasso said. “And the kids did a great job of finishing the game.”

Piqua led 21-16, 37-34 and 59-55 at the quarter breaks.

The Indians lit it up all night — making 37 of 58 shots for 64 percent, including 12 of 17 in the fourth quarter.

Piqua was 12 of 25 from the line for 48 percent.

Greenville was 25 of 58 from the floor for 43 percent and five of nine from the line for 56 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 26-22 and had 22 turnovers to Greenville’s 24.

“In a game played on a small court, you are going to have turnovers,” Grasso said. “That is part of the game.”

Tucker added 19 points to Piqua’s cause, while Devon Brown scored 10. Nick Rigola had nine and Schrubb added seven.

Will Coomer had 21 for Greenville and Walker added 15.

Grant Minnich added nine points and seven rebounds.

Piqua is now off until the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic Dec. 28-29. Piqua will play Lehman Catholic on Dec. 28, preceded by Covington and Troy Christian.

“Now, we get a little break,” Grasso said. “I think it has probably been at least a few years since Piqua has scored 90 points in a game.”

In fact, quite some time.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (90)

Nick Rigola 3-2-9, Devon Brown 4-2-10, Cory Cottrell 2-0-5, Hayden Schrubb 3-1-7, Ben Schmiesing 15-3-35, Mick Karn 2-0-4, Qurri Tucker 8-3-19, Trey Richmond 0-0-0, Xian Harrison 0-0-0, Devin Fosler 0-1-1, Holden Yount 0-0-0, Trevor Billet 0-0-0, Logan Copsey 0-0-0. Totals: 37-12-90.

Greenville (66)

Marcus Wood 3-1-7, Grant Minnich 4-0-9, Tyler Beyke 2-1-5, Noah Walker 5-0-15, Will Coomer 9-0-21, Ethan Emrick 0-0-0, Kyle Mills 2-3-9, Ethan Saylor 0-0-0. Totals: 25-5-66.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Rigola, Cottrell, Schmiesing (2). Greenville: Minnich, Walker (5), Coomer (3), Mills (2).

Score By Quarters

Piqua 21 37 59 90

Greenville 16 34 55 61

Records: Piqua 2-4 (1-3), Greenville 0-6 (0-4).

