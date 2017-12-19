Piqua swim team hosts meet; Versailles swimmers sweep quad

Staff Reports

The Piqua boys and girls swimming teams hosted a meet with Urbana and Miami East recently.

Winning for Miami East boys were Gavin Trabert, 50 freestyle, 29.59; Jackson Tucker, 100 backstroke, 1:37.70; and the 200 freestyle relay (Gavin Trabert, Erik Austerman, A.J. Christian, Jackson Tucker), 2:04.78.

Winning for Piqua girls were Julia Anderson, 100 backstroke, 1:18.42; Colleen Cox, 100 breaststroke, 1:27.76; the 200 medley relay (Gracie Clark, Julia Anderson, Meredith Karn, Colleen Cox), 2:22.75; and the 400 freestyle relay (Meredith Karn, Gabbie Knouff, Julia Anderson, Colleen Cox), 5:11.75.

For Miami East girls, Annie Richters swept the 200 freestyle, 2:23.66; and the 400 freestyle, 5:11.20; while Meredith Richters won the 200 IM, 2:35.96; and the 100 butterfly, 1:15.46.

Also winning for the Lady Vikings was the 200 freestyle relay (Annie Richters, Hailey Baker, Bridey Logan, Meredith Richters), 2:14.90.

Tiger teams

sweep quad

GREENVILLE — The Versailles boys and girls swim teams swept a quad at Greenville recently.

Boys team scores were Versailles 96, Brookville 88, Greenville 79, Tri-Village 14.

Winning for Versailles were Cole Condon, 50 freestyle, 23.02; Clint Morgan, 100 backstroke, 1:05.60; the 200 freestyle relay (Morgan, Jack Detrick, Nathaniel Nelson, Condon), 1:41.28; and the 400 freestyle relay (Morgan, Jarrod Wagner, Nelson, Condon), 3:59.07.

Girls team scores were Versailles 124, Brookville 110, Greenville 28, Tri-Village 28.

Winning for Versailles were Sara Caven, 50 freestyle, 29.25; Lauren Menke, 100 breaststroke, 1:19.26; the 200 freestyle relay (Cavin, Payton Berger, Faith Wilker, Lucy Prakel), 1:59.91; and the 400 freestyle relay (Prakel, Bethany Jones, Deanna Day, Cavin), 4:32.21.