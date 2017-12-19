Lehman girls gets past Fairlawn; Versailles bowling teams split matches

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls basketball team picked up a 55-40 win over Fairlawn Monday in non-conference action.

Maddy McFarland scored 15 points, while Alanna O’Leary filled out the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Grace Monnin led the team with three assists.

Lehman plays at Waynesfield-Goshen Thursday.

Bradford JH

splits games

The Bradford junior high girls basketball teams defeated Franklin Monroe and lost to Tri-Village recently.

The seventh grade beat Franklin Monroe 29-14 and lost to Tri-Village 72-10.

Remi Harleman scored 19 points against FM and Isabella Hamilton added eight.

Against Tri-Village, Harelman paced the Railroaders with six points.

The eighth grade defeated Franklin Monroe 50-15 and lost to Tri-Village 37-33 in overtime.

Against FM, Austy Miller and Rylee Canan scored 12 points each. Karissa Weldy and Alexia Barhorst added eight points each.

Against Tri-Village, Miller led Bradford with 12 points.

Canan added eight, Barhorst scored seven and Weldy had six.

BOWLING

Tiger teams

split matches

VERSAILLES — The Versailles boys and girls bowling teams split matches at McBo’s Lanes recently.

Versailles will bowl Minster at Fort Recovery on Saturday.

BOYS

The boys fell in a close match with Minster 2,703-2,653.

The boys bowled consistently well throughout the whole match which added up to their highest overall score so far this year but it just was not enough for the win. Individual scores included Sam Bensman (225, 195), Brandon Bradley (201, 171), Quayd Pearson (188, 148), Luke Shellhaas (163, 159), Bretton Cheadle (147), and Tyler Gehret (132). The Tigers were down 48 pins heading into the Baker games and knew they needed to stay focused and positive.

The Baker scores: 149, 164, 252, 149, 210.

“The boys have started to mesh better as a team,” Versailles coach Travis Philipot said. ” They’ve used their hard work in practice to improve on fundamentals and consistency. The goal is for continued improvement as the season progresses and we look forward to the tournament.”

GIRLS

The Versailles girls defeated Coldwater 2,661-2,495.

They prepared throughout the week in practice and understood they needed focus against a tough opponent.

“We started the match leaving some opens and I told the girls we really needed to bowl clean,” Phlipot said.

Individual scores: Haddi Treon (167, 213), Morgan Heitkamp (181, 180), Morgan Barlage (172, 168), Makenzie Berning (161). Lindsey Cheadle (158) then combined with Berninge (165) and Jena Mangen (178).

“Lindsey (Cheadle) brought fire when she finished the second game with Makenzie and this was a turning point for the momentum of the match,” Phlipot said. “Bowling is a sport that requires all team members to be ready because each teammate may be on fire and pins will fall at different times. I tell the girls they always need to be ready because you just don’t know when you can step in and make the change. Lindsey did this for us today.”

Versailles Baker scores were 172, 238, 113, 204 snf 191.

To follow Versailles stats and schedule go to www.WOHSBC.com.