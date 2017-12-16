Edison State teams sweep Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Staff Reports

On Veterans Appreciation Night, the Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Edison will host OSU-Lima on Friday before going on the holiday break.

MEN

The Edison men won 85-62 to improve to 11-2 on the season.

“Over the years, the Wright Patterson Air Force base men’s basketball team has proved to be one of the toughest men’s basketball teams in the area,” Edison State coach Rick Hickman said. “And the team they put on the floor tonight was no exception. They were very big, fast and shot the ball very well.”

The chargers, being conscious of their very talented big men were able to make it a full-court game minimizing the importance of their inside play.

Edison led 46-28 and maintained that margin in the second half.

Darryl Robinson had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Edison, while Romello Yaqub had 12 points and four assists.

Jacob Rogan scored 11 points, while Hadith Tiggs had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Elliott scored nine points and Zach Ledbetter had eight points and four assists.

Kyle Stankowski had 23 points and six rebounds for WPAFB, while Paul Vermaire had 14 points and five rebounds.

Edison was 33 of 65 from the floor for 51 percent, including eight of 20 from 3-point range for 40 percent. The Chargers made 11 of 19 free throws for 58 percent.

WPAFB was 23 of 70 from the floor for 33 percent, including seven of 29 from behind the arc for 24 percent. They made all nine free throws they attempted.

Edison won the battle of the boards 46-39 and had turnovers to WPAFB’s 12.

WOMEN

The Edion women improved to 13-0 with a 73-37 win.

The Lady Chargers led 22-4, 45-10 and 60-23 at the quarter breaks.

Clair Schmitmeyer had 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals; while Riley Culver also scored 13 points and added five steals.

Kailani Broyles scored 11 points and Lauren Monnin added 11 points, three assists and four steals.

Holly Frey had six rebounds and four steals, while Lauryn Gray also grabbed six rebounds.

Kaylesha Broyles had three assists.

Jasmine Dancy had 14 points and six rebounds for WPAFB, while Janelle James had eight rebounds.

Tamara Crochran had three assists and Beth Wilder blocked four shots.

Edison was 29 of 73 from the floor for 40 percent, including missing all nine of its 3-point attempts. The Chargers made 15 of 24 free throws for 63 percent.

WPAFB was 13 of 57 from the floor for 23 percent and missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts. They maded 11 of 22 free throws for 50 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 50-44 and had 17 turnovers to WPAFB’s 31.

Darryl Robinson Clair Schmitmeyer