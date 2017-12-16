By Ben Robinson

BRADFORD — In desperate need of its first win, the Covington Buccaneers put together their most complete effort of the young season on Friday at neighboring rival Bradford as all nine players on the roster contributed with points.

The result – a convincing 55-31 win.

Covington jumped all over Bradford early, outscoring the ‘Roaders 14-6 in the opening frame as Zach Parrett hit a pair of threes to go along with two buckets by Braden Miller and baskets by Bradley Wiggins and Nathan Lyle.

Bradford’s six points in the frame came on a baseline jumper from Johnny Fike and two powerful drives to the basket by Josh Phillips.

Parker Smith and Dialaquan Millhouse connected on treys for Bradford in the second quarter and Fike hit on a jumper followed by a Millhouse free throw on one of two attempts at the line, but Covington was still able to increase its advantage to 28-15 before the break. Braden Miller hit on a pair of threes and Bradley Wiggins connected on another, while Tyler Fraley and Parrett scored on layups.

With the momentum on its side, Covington put the game away in the third quarter by holding Bradford without a field goal en route to a 15-3 scoring advantage in the frame.

The only points scored by Bradford in the first eight minutes of the second half came on three free throws on four attempts by Millhouse.

Meanwhile, Wiggins and Fraley hit threes, while Miller connected on two stick backs. Chad Yohey scored on a drive to the basket, Andrew Cates connected on a bucket off of a rebound and Parrett hit on a free throw to push the Buccaneer lead to 43-18 with the final period yet to play.

And with the game well in hand, Covington emptied its short bench throughout the final eight minutes.

Dialaquan Millhouse was able to take advantage by scoring 12 of his game-high 19 points to lead the Railroaders to a 13-12 scoring advantage in the final frame.

But its wasn’t enough as Covington had its own highlights as Andrew Cates, Zach Parrett, Nathan Lyle and Ryan Gengler all scored on buckets and the Buccaneers also capitalized on 4 of 9 free throws.

In the end, it was Covington’s defense that made the difference as it frustrated Bradford all night with pressure and limited its leading scorer, Parker Smith, to just three points.

Millhouse was able to break loose for 19 points on three treys and by converting 10 of 14 free throws at the line, but the rest of the Bradford roster managed to score a combined 12 points.

For Covington, Braden Miller led the way with 15 points, while Bradley Wiggins and Zach Parrett had 11 points each. The remainder of the Buccaneer roster contributes with 18 combined points as all nine players scored.