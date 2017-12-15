Piqua girls basketball shines in ‘Prime Time’, knocks off Sidney 46-34

By Rob Kiser

“Prime Time” seems to bring out the best in the Piqua girls basketball team.

Two of the Lady Indians three wins have come on Friday night — and there could not have been a better time for it that in Friday’s game with Sidney to kick off the girls/boys varsity doubleheader.

Piqua led from the start in a 46-34 victory — picking up a half point in the Piqua-Sidney All Sports competition.

After the Sidney boys win later Friday, Sidney leads the series 6.5-4.5.

“This was my first win over Sidney,” Piqua girls basketball coach Brian Gillespie said. “So, I am excited.”

And he wasn’t looking past a winless Sidney team.

Piqua improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in GWOC American play, while Sidney dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in GWOC American play.

“It is a rivalry game,” Gillespie said. “Anything can happen. This is a big win for us.”

Sometimes, a plan comes together — as it did Friday night.

Lily Stewart scored the first seven points of the game to get the Lady Indians off to a fast start.

“That is what I had in mind,” Gillespie said. “We went back to some of our traditional stuff — with the idea we could get Lily (Stewart) open for some good looks.”

Emily Powell added a three in the opening quarter, Kelsey Magoteaux had a field goal and Lauren Williams hit two free throws as Piqua still led 14-13 after one quarter.

“We finally hit some shots tonight,” Gillespie said. “It had been awhile. We came out and shot the ball well.”

Sidney got seven points from Alina Kindle in the first half and five from Carrie Nuss to stay within striking distance.

“Alina Kindle is a really dangerous shooter,” Gillespie said. “I thought Lauren (Williams) did a great job on her.”

Sidney trailed 26-21 at halftime and 29-24 with 5:38 to go in the third quarter after Emma Wiford hit one of two free throws.

But, Piqua scored the final nine points of the quarter to take a 38-24 lead and he Indians were never seriously threatened in the fourth quarter.

Stewart start the run with another three and Lauren Williams had a putback. Kelsey Magoteaux and Karly Johns hit two free throws each to make the margin 14.

“I thought we did a great job out there tonight,” Gillespie said. “They were missing one (Kyana Johnson) and we were missing one (Tylah Yeomans). This is a big win for us.”

Stewart finished with 17 points and three blocked shots to lead Piqua, while Williams had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Magoteaux scored eight points, while Kelsey Bachman had five rebounds and three assists.

Kindle and Wiford had 10 points each for Sidney, while Carly Dean grabbed seven rebounds.

Piqua was 13 of 47 from the floor and 15 of 21 from the line, while Sidney was 13 of 42 from the floor and three of five from the line.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 31-25 and both teams had 12 turnovers.

The Lady Indians will host Greenville tonight, with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.

It is the sixth game of the day, following Piqua-Sidney boys freshman and JV and Piqua-Greenville girls seventh grade, eighth grade and JV.

And Piqua hopes they will continue to shine under the bright lights of “Prime Time”.

BOXSCORE

Sidney (34)

Carrie Nuss 2-0-5, Hallie Truesdale 0-0-0, Alina Kindle 4-0-10, Carly Dean 1-0-2, Emma Wiford 4-1-10, Maddie White 1-2-5, Lauren Baker 0-0-0, Team 1-0-2. Totals: 13-3-34.

Piqua (46)

Lauren Williams 4-2-10, Kelsey Magoteaux 1-6-8, Emily Powell 1-0-3, Kelsey Bachman 1-2-4, Lily Stewart 5-3-17, Elizabeth Kidwell 0-0-0, Skylar Sloan 1-0-2, Tayler Grunkemeyer 0-0-0, Karley Johns 0-2-2. Totals: 13-15-46.

3-point field goals — Sidney: Nuss, Kindle (2), Wiford, White. Piqua: Powell, Stewart (4).

Score By Quarters

Sidney 13 21 24 34

Piqua 14 26 38 46

Records: Sidney 0-6 (0-3), Piqua 3-3 (1-2).

