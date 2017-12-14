Piqua wrestlers split a double dual with Wayne, Trotwood-Madison

By Rob Kiser

HUBER HEIGHTS — It was a quick night on the mat for the Piqua wrestling team in a double-dual at Wayne Thursday night.

In the opening round, the Indians and Wayne wrestled five matches, while in the second round, Piqua and Trotwood-Madison had just one match on the mat.

Piqua would win one match wrestled against Wayne and win the only match wrestled with Trotwood-Madison to split the matches.

With a number of forfeits involved, the Indians lost to Wayne 46-18 and defeated Trotwood-Madison 44-18.

“We didn’t match up real with Trotwood (kids in the same weight class),” Piqua coach Scott Kaye said. “That is just the way it works out some times.”

Against Wayne, Tristan Hostetter (132) and Sam Herndon (138) both won by forfeit.

One of the highlights was at 126 pounds, where Brian Wintrow picked up his first varsity win.

Wintrow would pin Roger Grigsby in 1:09. Grigsby would come back and get a pin in the championship match with Eaton to seal a 35-30 win for Wayne.

“That was Brian’s (Wintrow) first varsity win,” Kaye said. “He was able to take advantage of a mistake and get the win.”

Isaac Bushnell (160) was pinned by Jordan Hardrick in 1:36, while Matt Blankenship (170) was pinned by Jaden Hardrick in 4:20.

Zavier Penny (182) was pinned by Coby Scarpelli in 1:00, while Lance Reaves (220) lost an 11-1 major decision to Jared Cleff.

“Some of our young guys kind of got thrown to the wolves against Wayne,” Kaye said. “Isaac (Bushnell) and Matt (Blankenship) were going up against two of their best wrestlers. I didn’t tell them that before hand, but they were.”

Against Trotwood-Madison, Wintrow (126), Hostetter (132), Bushnell (160), Blankenship (170), Penny (182) and Reaves (220) all won by forfeit.

Trotwood got forfeit wins from Jordan Zilo (106), Amir Harris (112) and Donald Baker (145).

Herndon (138) wrestled Deamri Randle and it turned into a good match.

Herndon ran his record to 5-0 with five pins, but had to work for it.

He was leading 4-2 after getting a reversal in the second period, then pinned Randle at the 3:36 mark.

“It was a good match,” Kaye said. “Sam (Herndon) didn’t make any mistakes and was able to take advantage when he got the opportunity.”

Piqua will be back in action Wednesday, wrestling at Sidney — with a point in the all-sports competition on the line.

“Hopefully, the young guys will continue to learn and build on this for the next couple weeks,” Kaye said.

After a quick night of wrestling.

