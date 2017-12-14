Edison teams sweep Southern State

Staff Reports

The Edison State basketball teams swept Southern State Tuesday.

Edison will host Wright Patterson Air Force Base tonight on Veteran’s Appreciation Night.

MEN

The Men, ranked 23rd in the nation in the most recent NJCAA Division II poll, improved to 10-2 with a 103-53 victory.

After a slow start in the first first minutes of play, the chargers came alive, took a commanding lead and never looked back. “ Our full court defense looked much better tonight and we showed signs of good team play” Edison coach Rick Hickman said.

The chargers defense forced 26 turnovers and only coughed the ball up on three occasions.

Jalen Elliott led the Chargers with 26 points.

Darryl Robinson had 15 points, JaBryel Reed scored 11 and Hadith Tiggs added 10.

Dakota Prichard had six assists and Jacob Rogan pulled down eight rebounds.

Phillip Thomas had 20 points and five rebounds for Southern State and Bruelle Thompson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Edison was 41 of 74 from the floor for 55 percent, including 14 of 29 from 3-point range for 48 percent. The Chargers made seven of 10 free throws for 70 percent.

Southern State was 19 of 41 from the floor for 46 percent, including one of 1eight from 3-point range for 13 percent.

Southern State made 14 of 20 free throws for 70 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 33-27.

WOMEN

The Edison women got off to a fast start and rolled to a 88-46 victory to improve to 12-0.

The Lady Chargers led 26-6, 51-17 and 74-27 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren Monnin led the Lady Chargers with 16 points.

Rosie Westerbeck scored 12 points, while Riley Culver had 10 points and eight rebounds and Clair Schmitmeyer had 10 points and five rebounds.

Shania Taylor had seven points and six rebounds, Lauryn Gray grabbed five rebounds and Kaylesha Broyles had four assists.

Edison was 34 of 81 from the floor for 42 percent, including seven of 19 from behind the arc for 37 percent. The Chargers made 13 of 16 free throws for 81 percent.

Southern State was 17 of 60 from the floor for 28 percent, including four of 18 from 3-point range for 22 percent. Southern State made eight of 15 free throws for 53 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 50-40 and had 12 turnovers to Southern State’s 26.