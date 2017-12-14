Covington to hold Coaches vs. Cancer event; Piqua holding girls basketball alumni event

Staff Reports

COVINGTON — This year the Covington Athletic Department, with the help of the Key Club, is holding a Coaches vs. Cancer event to help raise money for cancer research.

This event will take place the week of Jan. 15-20 and at the high school girls and boys basketball games on Jan. 20.

During that week, they will be having an online silent auction of various sports related and autographed items that have been donated.

Some of the items they have so far include: Matt Light signed football, Luke Kennard signed Pistons basketball, Columbus Blue Jackets jersey signed by the entire team, signed Archie Griffin picture, a replica of Jack Nicklaus’ scorecards from the 80th US Open that is autographed, and many more items that we are still collecting from teams like the Chicago Bulls, Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, and others.

The online portion of this auction will close Friday night/Saturday morning, and the items will be out at the high school games on Saturday for the final bids. The auction will close during the fourth quarter of the boys varsity game, and the winners will be contacted the following week.

They are also selling Coaches vs. Cancer t-shirts. The colors of the t-shirts represent the colors of the cancer awareness ribbons. You may choose the color based on which type of cancer has affected you, your family, or someone you may know. Covington basketball teams will be wearing these shirts as their warm ups on Jan. 20, and they would love for the crowd to wear these as well.

They are also accepting donations if anyone is willing to give towards the cause. They will have donation cards (like the ones you see at restaurants if you donate to their cause), and will hang all of the filled out cards in the gym to show how much cancer affects all of us. They will have these cards and donation buckets out at the games on January 20th, or you can fill them out prior to the game.

All of the money raised through the silent auction, donations, and the profit from the t-shirts will all be donated to the American Cancer Society through Coaches vs. Cancer.

Piqua girls

alumni event

If you are a former Piqua girls basketball player, or know someone who used to play, there will be a Piqua Girls Basketball Alumni event on Jan. 6, during the West Carrollton game (1 pm). We will announce each alumni’s name at the half and will have a meal following the game in the PHS Commons.

All former players are welcome to attend.

Also, we are planning on having some alumni games on Sunday at noon if the interest is high enough.

If you can make it, please send Piqua Athletic Director Chip Hare an email at harec@piqua.org with your name and if you would be interested in the events.