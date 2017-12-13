Piqua girls basketball going ‘Prime Time” with double weekend

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

The Piqua girls basketball team is headed to “Prime Time”.

The Lady Indians will have a rare double-weekend Friday and Saturday as part of the Piqua basketball “Extravaganza”.

First, on Friday night, the Piqua girls will be part of a varsity doubleheader.

It is also a Piqua “Whiteout”.

The first 400 people bringing at least one canned good will receive a Piqua basketball long-sleeve t-shirt.

On Saturday, Piqua girls will be the sixth game of the day and are scheduled to host Greenville at 7:30 p.m. in another GWOC American game.

On Friday, things will start with the girls JV at 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls varsity at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a half-point on the line in each of the varsity games in the Piqua-Sidney all-sports competition which Sidney currently leads the competition 6-4.

Sidney girls come in looking for its first win.

The Jackets are 0-5 overall and 0-2 in GWOC American play.

Sidney is led by 5-4 junior Alina Kindle.

She is averaging 9.8 points per game.

Kyana Johnson, a 5-6 junior, is averaging 7.2 points, while 5-8 junior Emma Wiford leads Sidney on the boards with 3.6 points per game.

Piqua comes in 2-3 overall and 0-2 in GWOC American play.

Kelsey Magoteaux, a 5-6 senior, averages 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Lily Stewart, a 5-5 senior, averages 7.4 points.

Lauren Williams, a 5-7 senior and 5-2 junior Elizabeth Kidwell both average more than two steals per game.

On Saturday, things will start at noon with the Piqua-Sidney boys freshman and JV games.

Starting at 3 p.m., Piqua-Greenville girls will take center state with the seventh grade, eighth grade, JV and varsity all playing.

Greenville comes in 3-2 overall and 1-1 in GWOC American play.

Morgan Gilbert, a 5-foot sophomore, leads a balanced attack with 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Haleigh Mayo, a 5-6 sophomore, averages 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Payton Brandenburg, a 5-8 senior, averages 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds, while 5-4 junior Jada Garland averages 6.0 points per game.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.