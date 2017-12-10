Herndon pins way to Edgewood Invitational title; Hostetter fifth, Reaves top eight

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

TRENTON — Piqua 132-pound senior wrestler Sam Herndon couldn’t have gotten the season off to a much better start.

With the Indians opening the season at the Edgewood Incitational Friday and Saturday, not only did Herndon win the 132-pound weight class — he pinned his way through the tournament.

Herndon, the top seed, opened with a pin of Darius Pitts of Hamilton in 1:59 and followed it with a pin of Ashton Macri of Brookville in 3:00.

In the semifinals, Herndon pinned fourth seed Dean Hurd of Greenville in 1:54 and pinned third seed Salim Mardis of Simon Kenton in 3:21 for the title.

“It was a really dominating performance,” Piqua coach Scott Kaye said. “It is (what Kaye expected), but you don’t always get what you expect. He made a few mistakes, but he was able to overcome that with his scrambling ability. He had a really strong tournament.”

Tristan Hostetter finished fifth at 126 pounds and Lance Reaves (220) finished in the top eight as well as Piqua finished 18th overall with 52 points.

Hostetter, the third seed, advanced to the semifinals with three wins.

He pinned Jordan Crumine of Anderson in 5:19, decisioned Dominic Davidson of Wilmington 6-1 and recorded a 9-0 major decision over Nick Dye of Little Miami.

Hostetter lost a 13-1 major decision to Kobey Bronaugh of Milford and lost a 9-7 decision to fourth seed Cole McGuire of Miamisburg before pinning Jacob Brewer of Colerain in 21 seconds.

“Tristan (Hostetter) was in a tough weight class with a lot of high level matches,” Kaye said. “He struggled with the length of a couple of guys, so that is something we have to work on. But, his wins were all dominant wins.”

Reaves was pinned by Clay Gaiser of Miamisburg in 5:17 in his opening match.

Reaves decisioned Colton McCartney of Greenville 7-5 and pinned TJ Rockhold of Wilmington in 1:00 to finish in top eight. In his match to get to the top six, Reaves was pinned by Matt Hamm of Brookville in 4:18.

“I think Lance (Reaves) got a lot of experience today,” Kaye said about the freshman. “I think he learned some things he can do and some things he can’t do in matches.”

Also wrestling for Piqua were Cain Weimer (106), Matt Blankenship (160) and Bryce Short (220).

Weimer went 1-2.

After losing by pin in 1:05 to Andrew Stachler of Greenville in his first match, Weimer decisioned Jackson Carter of Preble Shawnee 7-5, before pinned by Hunter Creech of Simon Kenton in 45 seconds.

Blankenship went 0-2.

He was pinned by Kaden Langdon of Carlisle in 5:48; and was pinned by Derek Elliott of Milford in 2:41.

Short also went 0-2.

He was pinned by Gabe Hickman of Turpin in 42 seconds and Ian Hughes of Simon Kenton in 2:12.

“We just have to keep working on things and pushing forward,” Kaye said.

Piqua will return to action Wednesday in a double-dual at Wayne — but it will be tough for Herndon to top what he did over the weekend.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.