Piqua girls fall to Tippecanoe; Versailles, Newton pick up wins

Staff Reports

The Piqua girls basketball team got off to a slow start and never recovered in a 75-24 loss to Tippecanoe Saturday afternoon.

Piqua trailed 28-4, 41-6 and 61-12 at the quarter breaks.

Lily Stewart led Piqua with 1o points.

Piqua will have a double weekend this weekend.

On Friday, they will be part of the girls-boys varsity doubleheader with Sidney at home.

JV will start at 4:30 p.m., with the girls scheduled for 6 and the boys for 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be six games at Garbry Gymnasium starting at noon.

Piqua and Greenville JV and varsity girls will be the final two games.

JV is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Tigers

keep rolling

CASSTOWN — The Versailles girls basketball team has rolled up a 7-0 record and has yet to have a cloe game.

On Saturday, the Tigers went on the road to beat Miami East 61-37.

Versailles led 22-9, 36-23 and 47-29 at the quarter breaks.

Kami McEldowney had 13 points for Versailles, while Danielle Winner added 12.

Lindsey Winner scored nine and Caitlin McEldowney added eight.

Morgan Haney had a game-high 18 points for Miami East, 4-3.

Haley Howard added 11 points.

Versailles girls host New Bremen Thursday, while Miami East girls will entertain Arcanum the same night.

Lady Indians

handle Roaders

BRADFORD — The Newton girls basketball team took care of Bradford Saturday, winning 49-26.

Tatum McBride filled out the stat sheet with 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Skipp Miller led the Railroaders with nine points.

Newton will host Covington in a girls-boys varsity doubleheader Tuesday.

Bradford will host Miami East Saturday.