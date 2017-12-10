Piqua girls fall to Tippecanoe; Versailles, Newton pick up wins

Staff Reports
The Piqua girls basketball team got off to a slow start and never recovered in a 75-24 loss to Tippecanoe Saturday afternoon.
Piqua trailed 28-4, 41-6 and 61-12 at the quarter breaks.
Lily Stewart led Piqua with 1o points.
Piqua will have a double weekend this weekend.
On Friday, they will be part of the girls-boys varsity doubleheader with Sidney at home.
JV will start at 4:30 p.m., with the girls scheduled for 6 and the boys for 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be six games at Garbry Gymnasium starting at noon.
Piqua and Greenville JV and varsity girls will be the final two games.
JV is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Tigers
keep rolling
CASSTOWN — The Versailles girls basketball team has rolled up a 7-0 record and has yet to have a cloe game.
On Saturday, the Tigers went on the road to beat Miami East 61-37.
Versailles led 22-9, 36-23 and 47-29 at the quarter breaks.
Kami McEldowney had 13 points for Versailles, while Danielle Winner added 12.
Lindsey Winner scored nine and Caitlin McEldowney added eight.
Morgan Haney had a game-high 18 points for Miami East, 4-3.
Haley Howard added 11 points.
Versailles girls host New Bremen Thursday, while Miami East girls will entertain Arcanum the same night.
Lady Indians
handle Roaders
BRADFORD — The Newton girls basketball team took care of Bradford Saturday, winning 49-26.
Tatum McBride filled out the stat sheet with 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Skipp Miller led the Railroaders with nine points.
Newton will host Covington in a girls-boys varsity doubleheader Tuesday.
Bradford will host Miami East Saturday.