Edison men win in double overtime; Lady Chargers improve to 11-0

Staff Reports

The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Southern State Wednesday.

The Chargers are coming off a sweep of Clark State Friday night.

MEN

The Edison men won a thriller, outlasting Clark State in two overtimes 86-84.

The Chargers improved to 9-2 overall and 1-2 in OCCAC play, while Clark State dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in OCCAC play.

The game was tied at 73 at the end of regulation.

Romello Yaqub hit a three to tie it at 80 and forced a second overtime.

With the game tied at 84, Dakota Prichard hit a huge runner off the glass in the final seconds to seal the deal for the Chargers.

Darryl Robinson had 17 points and five rebounds, while Hadith Tiggs had 1`4 points and eight rebounds.

Yaqub scored 12 points and Zach Ledbetter added 11 points and five rebounds — knocking down three of four shots from behind the arc.

Korey Joyner came off the bench to score 20 points and grab seven rebounds for Clark State.

Dennis Jones had 15 points and five rebounds, Isaiah Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds and Jomar Bailey added 12 points and five rebounds.

Edison was 36 of 76 from the floor for 47 percent, including seven of 22 from 3-point range for 32 percent. The Chargers converted seven of 15 free throws for 47 percent.

Clark State was 28 of 65 from the floor for 43 percent, including seven of 20 from behind the arc for 35 percent. The Eagles made 21 of 34 from the line for 62 percent.

Clark State won the battle of the boards 40-35 and both teams had 14 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Edison women improved to 11-0 overall and 3-0 in the OCCAC with a 75-32 victory over Clark State. The Eagles dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the OCCAC.

Edison led 12-3, 25-11 and 50-28 at the quarter breaks, before outscoring Clark State 25-4 in the final 10 minutes.

Riley Culver had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Lauren Monnin added 14 points.

Clair Schmitmeyer had eight points, five rebounds and four steals, Holly Frey scored six points and Jessie Crowell had four assists.

Kailani Broyles had nine points and three assists off the bench, Kaylesha Broyles had six points and three assists and Lauryn Gray grabbed five rebounds.

Gillyan Baccus had 10 points and seven rebounds for Clark State.

Hayley Milton had seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocked shots, while Madison Evans had seven points and five rebounds.

Edison was 33 of 80 from the floor for 41 percent, including three of 15 from behind the arc for 20 percent. The Chargers converted four of 10 free throws for 40 percent.

Clark State was 13 of 44 from the floor for 29.5 percent, including missing all four of its 3-point attempts. The Eagles converted six of 16 free throws for 38 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 38-28 and had 15 turnovers.