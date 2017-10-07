‘Fresh” Piqua football team ready for short week, Thursday Night Lights

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

GREENVILLE — Possession may be nine-tenths of the law, but it was certainly irrelevant in the Piqua-Greenville football football game Friday night.

Piqua rolled to a 42-7 win, with a running clock much of the second half, so the Indians certainly had to have dominated that category, right?

Guess again.

Greenville nearly doubled Piqua in possession time — 31:32 to 16:28.

The Green Wave ran 62 plays to Piqua’s 26 — that’s right 26.

Think about that — that is an average of 6,5 plays per quarter.

So, how does that happen?

Well, let’s look at Piqua’s scoring drives.

Touchdown 1 — 55 yards, 3 plays

Touchdown 2 — 18 yards, 1 play

Touchdown 3 — 46 yards, 1 play

Touchdown 4 — 6 yards, 1 play

Touchdown 5 — Pick Six by Makeegan Kuhn

Touchdown 6 — Now this was the ball control drive of the night, 76 yards, seven plays.

And Piqua football coach Bill Nees wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“Really, everything went exactly the way we wanted,” Nees said. “The only thing we can complain about is the fumbled exchange (which led to Greenville’s only scored on a two-yard drive). Everybody is fresh, which is important with a short week.”

The Indians will host Vandalia- Butler in a Fox 45 Thursday Night Lights game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

And it is unlikely the Aviators can say the same thing after a tough loss to Troy Friday night.

Herndon “Special”

It is not often a wide receiver makes six solo tackles in a game, but Piqua senior Sam Herndon did exactly that on special teams Friday night.

“You don’t see that very often,” Nees said in praising Herndon and the coverage units.

Efficient “O”

In the short time they were on the field, Piqua’s “Air” attack was about efficient as possible.

Quarterback Austin Davis completed 12 of 14 passes for 219 yards and four TDs.

Senior receiver Hayden Schrubb had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while senior receiver Cale Meckstroth caught two passes for 34 yards and one touchdown.

No Rush On Offense

The Indians barely bothered with the running game — with starting running backs Ben Schmiesing and Devon Brown combining for just seven carries. Brown was the “workhorse” in the backfield with five carries for 25 yards, along with catching a TD pass.

Linebackers Busy

It was another busy night for Schmiesing and junior outside linebacker Mick Karn.

Schmiesing had 13 tackles, while Karn added 10.

Quick Six

After Ben Schmiesing nearly had a Pick Six in the first quarter — returning an interception to the Greenville 5, Kuhn pulled it off near the end of the half for his first varsity touchdown.

Kuhn stepped in front of throw at the Greenville 31 and was off to the races as the Indian Nation erupted.

Freshman Success

Piqua freshman defensive lineman Lance Reaves and Jerrel Lewis continue to make an impact.

After Lewis had a big fumble recovery on Sidney’s first drive a week ago, Greenville couldn’t keep Reaves out of the backfield Friday night.

He had seven tackles, including four solo, and two sacks.

No Escape

When Greenville punter Ethan Flannary was surrounded by Chris Wooddell and Matt Blankenship, he attempted to get a quick kick off. But, Wooddell forced a whiff and Blankenship fell on the ball at the Greenville six-yard line — which led to a touchdown one-play later

Everything Going Right

Even when Karn fumbled a center exchange on a PAT he was able to scramble and find defensive back Jacob Bushnell open in the end zone of the two-point conversion.

Becoming Troy fans

That may be an unusual — if not unheard of position for the Indian Nation.

But, any hopes of a playoff berth would be increased if the Troy were to knock off Sidney Friday night in a big GWOC North showdown.

Ready For Prime Time

Now the Indians host Vandalia-Butler Thursday in a game that can be seen live on Challenge 995 (Spectrum).

And with the Aviators at 3-4 overall and Piqua at 4-3 — and both teams at 1-1 in the GWOC North — there is no question this a must win if either team has any hopes of making the D-III, Region 12 playoffs.

And there couldn’t be a better game for the Indians to go in fresh.