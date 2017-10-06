Lehman cruises to big win

PIQUA — Lehman Catholic continued its hot start to Northwest Central Catholic play with a 77-14 win over Waynesfield-Goshen on Friday at Alexander Stadium.

Elliott Gilardi threw for four touchdown passes in the first half and ran for one score while Owen Smith scored on two touchdowns runs. The Cavaliers improved to 6-1 overall with the win and 4-0 in the NWCC.

Waynesfield-Goshen took a 6-0 lead with 7:33 left in the first on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Evan Miller to Cole Lambert that was followed by a missed two-point conversion.

Any hopes of an upset were quickly squashed by Lehman.

Smith broke free for a 45-yard run on the Cavaliers’ first drive, then Elliott Gilardi ran 13 yards to move the ball to Goshen’s 7-yard line. Smith ran it on the next play to give the Cavaliers a 7-6 lead after an extra point by Michael Denning.

Gilardi added a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:24 left to extend Lehman’s lead to 14-6, then threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Lee with two minutes left.

Gilardi threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Michael Bunker on the first play of the second quarter and threw a 31-yard TD pass to Bunker with 9:03 left to extend the lead to 35-7. Gilardi connected with Bunker on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 5:22 left, and Smith added a 47-yard touchdown run with 2:47 left in the second to extend the lead to 49-6.

Gilardi threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Barhorst with seven seconds left to extend Lehman’s lead to 55-6 at halftime.

Smith ran for a 71-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter, and Tyler Sollmann scored on a 1-yard run with 2:13 left to push the lead to 70-6. Goshen added a long touchdown run early in the fourth to pull within 70-14, and Sollman scored a 34-yard run with 7:59 left to finish Lehman’s scoring.

Anna 21 St. Henry 19

Aidan Endsley scored on a 5-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to give the Rockets a 14-13 lead and Austin Fogt hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass to boost Anna to a win over St. Henry in a Midwest Athletic Conference showdown on Friday.

Fogt’s touchdown late in the third gave Anna a 21-13 lead. The Redskins pulled within 21-19 early in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard touchdown reception by Ryan Luttmer, but a missed two-point conversion prevented a tied score.

The Rockets improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the MAC with the win.

Fort Loramie 56 Mississinawa Valley 0

Fort Loramie posted its second consecutive shutout. The Redskins improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the Cross County Conference.

