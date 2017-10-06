Piqua football rolls to win over Greenville

By Rob Kiser

GREENVILLE — The Piqua football team wasted no time putting last week’s loss to Sidney behind them and evening its record in GWOC North play Friday night at Harman Field.

The Indians exploded for 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a 42-7 romp over Greenville.

Piqua improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the GWOC North, while Greenville dropped to 2-5 and 0-2.

“I think so,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said about taking some frustrations out on Greenville. “The kids were focused and were sharp with everything.”

Piqua took the opening kickoff and went 55 yards in three plays in a half where they only ran the ball three times.

Austin Davis opened the game with a 14-yard pass to Colin Roe — after Mick Karn recovered a short kick at the Piqua 45.

Then Davis hooked up with Hayden Schrubb — who would catch five passes for 133 yards — on consecutive plays for 25 yards and 21-yard TD.

On a two-point pass on the PAT, Ben Schmiesing appeared to catch the ball, but the officials ruled otherwise, leaving the score at 6-0 just 1:05 into the game.

Greenville was moving the ball on the ground on its opening drive — until Schmiesing stepped in front of a Wave pass attempt and returned it 59 yards to the Greenville 5-yard line.

After a holding penalty, Davis threw an 18-yard TD pass to Cale Meckstroth and Robbie Comstock’s kick made it 13-0.

After some great kick coverage, Piqua forced Greenville to punt from deep in its own territory.

“I thought our kick coverage was exceptional,” Nees said. “Sam Herndon had six solo tackles and I don’t think that is something that happens a whole lot.”

On a first-and-15 from the Greenville 46, Davis hooked up with Schrubb again for a 46-yard TD pass and Comstock’s kick made it 20-0.

After Greenville was pinned back after the kickoff again, the punter bobbled the ball, them missed it when he tried to kick it — with Piqua’s Matt Blankenship recovering at the 6-yard line.

On another one-play drive, Schmiesing ran it in from six yards out and Karn threw to Jacob Bushnell for the two-point PAT to make it 28-0 still in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, there was any scoring until Piqua’s Makeegan Kuhn stepped in front of a pass at the Piqua 33-yard line and took it 67 yards for a pick-six. Comstock’s kick made it 35-0 at the half.

The Piqua defense had a stop to open the second half, but on a fumbled exchange in the shotgun, Greenville’s Tony Sells picked it up and ran 45 yards to the Piqua 2-yard line.

Micah Light ran it in on the next play and Ethan Flanery’s kick made it 35-7.

But, Piqua came right back down the field on four completions by Davis. The last was a 7-yard TD pass to Devon Brown and Comstock’s kick made it 42-7.

That brought and end to the night for the Piqua starters and neither team scored again.

“This game couldn’t have gone any better,” Nees said. “We were able to keep everybody fresh. That is big with a short week and a big game with Butler to get ready for on Thursday night.”

Davis finished the night 12-for-14 for 219 yards and four TDs.

The Indians will host Vandalia-Butler in a Thursday Night Lights game at 7 p.m. at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

After doing exactly what they needed to do Friday night.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Hayden Schrubb, 6, looks in a Austin Davis pass for a Piqua touchdown. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Hayden Schrubb, 6, looks in a Austin Davis pass for a Piqua touchdown. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Jacob Bushnell, 7, breaks up a Green Wave pass. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Jacob Bushnell, 7, breaks up a Green Wave pass. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing intercepts a Greenville pass to set up a first-quarter Piqua touchdown. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_100617mju_fb_phs_23.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing intercepts a Greenville pass to set up a first-quarter Piqua touchdown. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua quarterback Austin Davis, 3, throws a touchdown pass to Cale Meckstroth. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_100617mju_fb_phs_23.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua quarterback Austin Davis, 3, throws a touchdown pass to Cale Meckstroth. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Devon Brown, 35, works to get under a Greenville pass. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_100617mju_fb_phs_23.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Devon Brown, 35, works to get under a Greenville pass. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Robbie Comstock, 91, kicks off to Greenville . http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_100617mju_fb_phs_91.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Robbie Comstock, 91, kicks off to Greenville . Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Indians defense swarms over a Greenville ball carrier. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_100617mju_fb_phs_91.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Indians defense swarms over a Greenville ball carrier.