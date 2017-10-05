Piqua girls soccer wins; Piqua netters play in sectional; Edison volleyball wins, Piqua, East volleyball lose

Staff Reports

The Piqua girls soccer team plays at Fairmont Saturday,

Piqua, 7-6-0 overall and 5-4-0 in GWOC American action, defeated Greenville 10-1 Wednesday.

Greenville is now 1-12-0 overall and 1-8-0 in GWOC American action.

Claire Bim-Merle had three goals and three assists, while Hailey McPherson added three goals.

Taylor Grunkemeyer had two goals and one assist; while Grace Forness and Leanne Price had one goal each.

Grace Jennings, Ally Richardson and Grace Strevell all had one assist.

Jennouleigha Tipton had four saves and Tanner Grise added two.

TENNIS

Piqua competes

at D-I sectional

TROY — The Piqua girls tennis team competed in the D-I sectional Wednesday.

In singles, Morgan Ford lost to Sidney Bailey of Wayne 6-1, 6-3; Alexa Knorr-Sullivan lost to Kristen Hooker of Wayne 6-2, 6-0; and Emma Grunkemeyer lost to McKayla Lyons of Fairborn 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Skylar Cain and Rikki Ramirez lost to Ayana McCain and Ashton Slusher of Northmont 6-2, 6-2; and Grace Ryan and Alexis Gastelu lost to Whitney White and Serenity Anderson of Northmont 6-0, 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Edison spikers

handle Clark State

The Edison State Community College volleyball team defeated Clark State 25-20, 25-21, 25-23.

Erin Metz had 13 kills, while Denise Schwieterman added 11.

Noel Ufferman dished out 29 assists, while Vanessa Winner had 12 digs and Camille Odle added nine digs.

Lady Indians

lose to T-Bolts

The Piqua volleyball team lost to Northmont 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 17-15 in GWOC crossover action.

Piqua, 12-7, will play at Celina Saturday.

During the match, Kelsey Magoteaux broke Taylor Bachman’s career digs record with 1,102 digs. She finished the night with 31 digs.

Tylah Yeomans had 13 kills and Haley Michael added nine.

Navie Garber had two blocks and Kamy Trissell served two aces.

Kelsey Peters added 18 digs.

East spikers

lose to Coffman

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team finally ran into a challenge it couldn’t overcome.

After sweeping Centerville — the previously-undefeated 16th-ranked team in the state in Division I — over the weekend, the Vikings (16-3) welcomed Dublin Coffman — D-I’s No. 3-ranked team — to Casstown Wednesday night, falling in three, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14.

Jonni Parker had nine kills, nine assists, eight digs and three blocks, Kyndall Hellyer had nine kills and 12 digs, Delaney Bourelle had three kills, Lydia Conley had two kills and three blocks, Macie Schaffner had 11 assists, an ace and five digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had two digs, Sophie Jacomet had an assist and 11 digs, Kaitlyn Mack had three digs and Anna Jacomet had an ace and a dig.

Miami East hosts Lehman Monday.