Piqua volleyball struggles in GWOC American loss to Tippecanoe

The Piqua volleyball team faced a big challenge Tuesday night when Tippecanoe visited Garbry Gymnasium.

Piqua coach Liana Michael just wished that had been reflected in the play on the floor.

Tippecanoe improved to 16-3 overall and 12-1 in GWOC American play with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 win, while Piqua dropped to 12-6 and 9-5 heading into Wednesday’s match with Northmont that was postponed Monday.

“I thought we were flat,” Michael said. “I thought it was a quiet gym tonight.”

And throughout the match, Piqua would have moments of success — Tippecanoe just simply had too many more.

“We just couldn’t sustain anything for more than a point or two,” Michael said. “Just a lot of mistakes.”

After dropping the first set, the Lady Indians were within 4-3 in the second set.

Just as quickly, Tipp opened leads of 12-5 and 16-8.

Haley Michael had two aces and a tip by Tylah Yeomans to get Piqua within 16-11, but it was as close as they could get in a 25-15 loss.

During that set, Liana Michael found some success moving Yeomans around on the front row.

“We wanted to mix things up and give their blockers a little different look,” Michael said. “It was effective with our hitting and blocking. But, the effect it had one our defense kept me from being able to do it long term.”

It was more of the same in the third set.

Piqua was leading 4-3 after a kill by Yeomans.

Two Michael kills and a kill by Yeomans on Michael’s serve had Piqua within 12-10.

But, Tipp scored 11 of the next 12 points to go up 23-11.

“It was like one error led to seven more,” Michael said. “I really don’t know what to say. We just couldn’t sustain anything.”

A kill by Taylor Cavender and block by Navie Garber on Kylie Trissel’s serve made it 23-13.

Yeomans had a tip for a sideout to make it 24-14, before Tipp finished the match on the next point.

Yeomans had six kills, two blocks and 10 digs for the Lady Indians.

Savannah Hulme added six kills, while Lauren Williams dished out 18 assists.

Kelsey Magoteaux led the defense with 18 digs.

Piqua returned to the gym Wednesday — looking to make some noise in a rescheduled match with Northmont.

