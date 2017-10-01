Miami East volleyball spikes Centerville in three

CENTERVILLE — Even as a returning state champion, the Miami East volleyball team knows what the words “Greater Western Ohio Conference” mean in the Dayton area.

And Centerville specifically.

“We scheduled this match late in the season for a purpose,” Miami East coach Dan Peterson said. “We understand the mystique that the GWOC has in our area. We took it as a chip on our shoulder to go in there and beat, not only a GWOC team, but a GWOC team that was undefeated at the time — and on their own court, at that.”

The Vikings (16-2) not only beat the Elks (15-1) — the prospective No. 1 seed in the Dayton area and 16th-ranked team in Division I which had only lost five games all season entering Saturday’s match — they did so in a 3-0 sweep, winning 25-20, 25-22, 25-20.

“It felt good for us to do that,” Peterson said. “We’d gameplanned it pretty much all week, and it kind of played out the way we’d talked about it. It was good, the girls executed it and we got the result we wanted — and, quite frankly, the one we expected, too.

“It took a little feeling out.We ran pretty much even with them throughout the first half of the first set, but then we made a couple of adjustments. We moved Kyndall (Hellyer) over to the right side to get her some swings there because we had a better matchup, and once we made that adjustment, we were off and running.”

And in the process, with one ace in the match, Miami East senior Jonni Parker became Ohio’s all-time leader in aces, now holding the career record with 445.

“She had one in that match — which is kind of unheard of for her. Usually she has a lot more. But that one ace gave her the state record for aces in a career,” Peterson said. “It’s crazy how many she’s had. And she got it in the second set, so we were pumped.”

Parker added 24 kills, 16 assists, six digs and four blocks, and Hellyer had 12 kills, an ace, eight digs and two blocks.

Kaitlyn Mack had four kills and four digs, Sierra Kinnison had two kills and a block, Lydia Conley had two kills and three blocks, Delaney Bourelle had two kills, a dig and a block, Sophie Jacomet had a kill, two assists, an ace and 15 digs and Anna Jacomet had a kill and two digs. Macie Schaffner had 29 assists and five digs and Gabrielle Hawkins had an ace and five digs.

Miami East, ranked No. 5 in the latest D-III OHSVCA coaches poll, plays another tough match on Wednesday, hosting the No. 3 team in the state in D-I, Dublin Coffman.

Lady Roaders

pick up win

BRADFORD – Bradford earned its second win of the season on Saturday, defeating Northridge in straight sets.

With the 25-10, 25-23, 25-16 victory, the Lady Railroaders improved to 2-17 this season. Their other win this season was a five-set victory on Sept. 12 at National Trail.

“They played a lot better and more together than we have in the last couple matches so I was excited with that,” Bradford volleyball coach Holly Beam said of her team’s play against Northridge.

Bradford and Northridge seemed to be evenly matched in the early stages of the first set with the Railroaders holding a slight 12-8 lead. But from there they took complete control and finished the game on a 13-2 run to win the opening set 25-10.

The momentum turned in the second game as Northridge went on an 8-2 run to take a 13-6 lead midway through the set, but Bradford battled back with a 7-0 run to tie the score.

It was neck and neck for the next several minutes with ties at 14-14, 15-15 and 16-16. Once again Northridge gained the upper hand and went up 21-18. Bradford refused to give in, though, and finished the set on a 7-2 run to win 25-23 and go up two games to none in the best-of-five match.

“For some reason our second set is just our set that we don’t play very well together,” Beam said. “We can’t figure it out. But I was proud that they were able to come back and get that momentum back and then finish out the game.”

Having regained the momentum, Bradford was in control throughout the third set. The Railroaders scored the first five points of the set and led the entire game on their way to a 25-16 win and a three-set sweep.

“This is a good way to get some momentum into the end of the season,” Beam said. “I see us being able to possibly win a few matches here. I think we’ve finally figured out a good, solid lineup to where the girls are comfortable and they’re all working together, and hopefully we can get a couple more wins to finish out the season.”

Bradford was coming off a 25-23, 25-9, 25-19 loss to Tri-Village.

Hannah Fout had 12 points, six digs and 10 assists; while Bianca Keener had five points, one ace, six kills and eight blocks.

Bailey Wysong had four points, while Macie Reck had four points and 15 digs and Cassie Mead had two points, nine digs, four kills and one block.

Bradford will return to action with home matches on Monday and Tuesday against Fort Recovery and Newton.

Newton goes

1-1 at Houston

HOUSTON — The Newton Indians split a tri-match at Houston Saturday, beating the host 25-23, 25-20 and then falling to Riverside 25-11, 25-17.

Maddie Hildebrand had nine kills and Kacie Tackett had 19 assists against Houston, then Hildebrand had eight kills and Tackett 13 assists against Riverside.