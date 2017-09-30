Lehman, Versailles roll to wins; Bradford falls to Tri-Village

Staff Reports

DOLA — The Lehman football team recorded its fifth straight win, cruising to a 63-0 victory over Hardin Northern.

Owen Smith scored five touchdowns, while quarterback Elliott Gilardi threw for four touchdowns.

Smith opened the scoring with a 40-yard TD run and Gilardi added a one-yard TD run, Gilardi then threw a 36-yard TD pass to Brandon Barhorst and 35-yard TD pass to Smith to make it 28-0 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Gilardi threw a 41-yard TD pass to Smith and and 57-yard TD pass to Kameron Lee to make it 41-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Smith had TD runs of 13 and two yards, while RJ Bertini finished the scoring with a 74-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Lehman, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the NWCC, will host Waynesfield Friday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Roaders stuggle

against Patriots

NEW MADISON — The Bradford football team lost to Tri-Village 45-6 in CCC action Friday.

Bradford quarterback Fischer Spencer completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jake Barga for the Railroaders scoring.

Bradford will play at Miami East Friday.

Tigers handle

Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY — Kurtis Rutschilling rushed for three touchdowns as Versailles got back on track with a 35-14 MAC win over Fort Recovery on the road.

Versailles got on the board first when Garrett Thompson blocked a punt and recovered it at the Fort Recovery three.

Rutschilling ran the ball in for a score on the next play and Jeffrey Ware’s kick made it 7-0.

A 23-yard run by Rutschilling set up a five-yard TD run by Noah Grisez early in the second quarter and Ware’s kick made it 14-0.

The Tigers went to the locker room up 14-7 and extend the lead in the third quarter.

Noah Waymire threw 19 yards to George Grow and Grow ran it in from three yards out on the next play. Ware’s kick made it 21-7.

A 54-yard run by Rutschilling set up a 3-yard TD run by Rutschilling and Ware’s kick made it 28-7.

After Fort Recovery closed within 28-14, Versailles added the final score of the game.

Rutschilling had a 21-yard run that setup his 15-yard TD run two plays later. Ware’s kick made the final 35-14.

Rutschilling had 141 yards on 13 carries, while Waymire completed four of five passes 67 yards.

Grow caught two passes for 37 yards.

For Fort Recovery, Will Homan carried the ball 26 times for 231 yards.

Versailles will play at Parkway Friday night.