Local runners compete at Miami County Invitational

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Newton’s Tatum McBride runs early in the race Saturdy.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Bradford’s Skipp Miller hits the two-mile mark as a young Tippecanoe fan looks on.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo The Piqua boys take off at the start of the race Saturday at Miami County Invitational.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Covington’s Paige Boehringer hits the two-mile mark Saturday.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua’s Maeve Vulcan leads a group of runners Saturday.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Bradford’s Karmen Knepp hits the two-mile mark Saturday.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Bradford’s Karmen Knepp glances over at Covington’s Danielle Alexander at the start of the race.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Bradford’s Karmen Knepp turns a corner early in the race Saturday.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Bradford’s Johnny Fike runs at the Miami County Invitational Saturday.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Gavin Horne and the Miami East runners take off at the start of the race.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Gavin Horner runs at the Miami County Invitational Saturday.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Covington’s Paige Boehringer leads Bradford’s Skipp Miller early in the race.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua’s Ana Adams leads Miami East’s Lindsey Yingst and Newton’s Macy Flanary at the two-mile mark.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Milton-Union’s Rachel Thompson and Piqua’s Ana Adams lead Miami East’s Lindsey Yingst Saturday.


Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua’s Preston Schaeffer and Miami East’s Taton Bertsch race to the finish line.


Staff Reports

WEST MILTON — The Miami East boys were fifth at the Miami County Invitational Saturday, while Covington was seventh, Bradford was eighth, Piqua was ninth and Newton was 10th.

Miami East’s top seven included Gavin Horne, 6, 17:11.8; Taton Bertsch, 15, 17:58.3; Alex Hayes, 34, 18:35.2; Garrett Lemaster, 48, 18:59.8; Keagan Carsey, 54, 19:08.0; Adam Bensman, 73, 19:54.2; and Michael Bair, 84, 20:15.6.

Covington’s top seven were Nathan Lyle, 25, 18:21.5; Bennett Welborn, 26, 18:21.7; Hunter Brumbaugh, 40, 18:45.3; Dylan Kelly, 59, 19:15.5; Ian Benedict, 60, 19:18.6; Zane Barhorst, 61, 19:29.6; and Fletcher Metz, 67, 19:41.2.

Bradford runners included Johnny Fike, 14, 17:57.6; Jay Roberts, 22, 18:13.8; Jackson Moore, 64, 19:36.8; Kurt Hoover, 78, 20:09.5; and Ethan Saunders, 105, 21:34.9.

Piqua’s top seven included Preston Schaeffer, 16, 17:58.7; Mitch Fletcher, 21, 18:10.0; Tyler McName, 71, 19:50.9; Gaven Barnes, 79, 20:11.1; Dakota Ward, 80, 20:11.6; Roy Moreaux, 93, 21:12.6; and Josh Kimble, 100, 21:23.3.

Newton’s top seven included Curtis Shellenberger, 27, 18:22.0; Owen Via, 44, 18:53.6; Tristen Benedict, 49, 19:00.6; Jacob Moore, 91, 20:53.3; Colton Flanary, 106, 21:42.2; Tristan Stanhope, 126, 24:08.8; and Toby Hunt, 129, 24:33.7.

In the girls race, Covington finished third, Bradford was fourth, Piqua sixth and Miami East seventh.

Covington’s top seven included Paige Boehringer, 9, 20:15.3; Ashlyn Plessinger, 17, 20:47.3; Danielle Alexander, 20, 21:16.3; Chelsea Ford, 31, 22:29.4; Kelsey Dysinger, 34, 22:35.5; Emma Dammeyer, 36, 22:50.6; and Alexis Meyer, 51, 23:37.7.

Bradford runners included Karmen Knepp, 5, 19:49.6; Skipp Miller, 6, 20:01.5; Mercedes Smith, 37, 22:53.6; Olivia Daugherty, 38, 22:54.8; Chelsea Gill, 55, 24:07.2; and Kaitlynne Reineke, 95, 41:29.3.

Piqua’s top seven were Ana Adams, 18, 20:52.3; Maeve Vulcan, 35, 22:42.5; Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 45, 23:22.6; Olivia Ames, 48, 23:32.0; Mia Whitsell, 64, 24:53.9; Alisah Richards, 76, 26:10.3; and Katherine Hanes, 93, 32:21.1.

Miami East runners included Lindsey Yingst, 16, 20:42.9; PAige Blauvelt, 43, 23:12.9; Rachel Hodge, 73, 25:53.4; Elizabeth Bennett, 85, 27:56.1; and Cyrena McAdams, 86, 27:58.1.

Newton runners included Macy Flanary, 13, 20:35.0; Tatum McBride, 46, 23:28.6; and Mackenzie Knupp, 60, 24:30.1.

