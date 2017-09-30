Local runners compete at Miami County Invitational

Staff Reports

WEST MILTON — The Miami East boys were fifth at the Miami County Invitational Saturday, while Covington was seventh, Bradford was eighth, Piqua was ninth and Newton was 10th.

Miami East’s top seven included Gavin Horne, 6, 17:11.8; Taton Bertsch, 15, 17:58.3; Alex Hayes, 34, 18:35.2; Garrett Lemaster, 48, 18:59.8; Keagan Carsey, 54, 19:08.0; Adam Bensman, 73, 19:54.2; and Michael Bair, 84, 20:15.6.

Covington’s top seven were Nathan Lyle, 25, 18:21.5; Bennett Welborn, 26, 18:21.7; Hunter Brumbaugh, 40, 18:45.3; Dylan Kelly, 59, 19:15.5; Ian Benedict, 60, 19:18.6; Zane Barhorst, 61, 19:29.6; and Fletcher Metz, 67, 19:41.2.

Bradford runners included Johnny Fike, 14, 17:57.6; Jay Roberts, 22, 18:13.8; Jackson Moore, 64, 19:36.8; Kurt Hoover, 78, 20:09.5; and Ethan Saunders, 105, 21:34.9.

Piqua’s top seven included Preston Schaeffer, 16, 17:58.7; Mitch Fletcher, 21, 18:10.0; Tyler McName, 71, 19:50.9; Gaven Barnes, 79, 20:11.1; Dakota Ward, 80, 20:11.6; Roy Moreaux, 93, 21:12.6; and Josh Kimble, 100, 21:23.3.

Newton’s top seven included Curtis Shellenberger, 27, 18:22.0; Owen Via, 44, 18:53.6; Tristen Benedict, 49, 19:00.6; Jacob Moore, 91, 20:53.3; Colton Flanary, 106, 21:42.2; Tristan Stanhope, 126, 24:08.8; and Toby Hunt, 129, 24:33.7.

In the girls race, Covington finished third, Bradford was fourth, Piqua sixth and Miami East seventh.

Covington’s top seven included Paige Boehringer, 9, 20:15.3; Ashlyn Plessinger, 17, 20:47.3; Danielle Alexander, 20, 21:16.3; Chelsea Ford, 31, 22:29.4; Kelsey Dysinger, 34, 22:35.5; Emma Dammeyer, 36, 22:50.6; and Alexis Meyer, 51, 23:37.7.

Bradford runners included Karmen Knepp, 5, 19:49.6; Skipp Miller, 6, 20:01.5; Mercedes Smith, 37, 22:53.6; Olivia Daugherty, 38, 22:54.8; Chelsea Gill, 55, 24:07.2; and Kaitlynne Reineke, 95, 41:29.3.

Piqua’s top seven were Ana Adams, 18, 20:52.3; Maeve Vulcan, 35, 22:42.5; Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 45, 23:22.6; Olivia Ames, 48, 23:32.0; Mia Whitsell, 64, 24:53.9; Alisah Richards, 76, 26:10.3; and Katherine Hanes, 93, 32:21.1.

Miami East runners included Lindsey Yingst, 16, 20:42.9; PAige Blauvelt, 43, 23:12.9; Rachel Hodge, 73, 25:53.4; Elizabeth Bennett, 85, 27:56.1; and Cyrena McAdams, 86, 27:58.1.

Newton runners included Macy Flanary, 13, 20:35.0; Tatum McBride, 46, 23:28.6; and Mackenzie Knupp, 60, 24:30.1.