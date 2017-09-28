Foursome wins NFL scramble; Piqua golfers compete at GWOC tournament

Staff Reports

The team of Mike Bosse, Hal Cain, Ron “Legend” Morrissette and Kelly Hostetter was the winning team in the NFL scramble held Sunday at Echo Hill Golf Course.

The team shot a 15-under 57 and won a three-hole playoff with an eagle on the par-5 12th hole.

Also shooting a 57 and losing the playoff was the team of Derek Tubbs, Matt Maurer, Don Larger and Matt Reedy.

There was five-way tie for third with 14-under par 58.

The teams shooting that included JayDee Denson, Brandon Hostetter, Ken Hostetter and Brody Fox; Ben Gover, Kenton Kiser, Hank Poff and Brian Webster; Keith Kretschmar, Mark Johnston, Bryan Smith and Jon Vetter; Ryan Pearson, Tim “Local Legend” Tyler, Mark Sowry and Trey Hostetter; and Justin Weber, Andrew Lindeman, Jason Fonner and Gary Koenig.

Ryan Pearson had the shot of the day.

On the par-4 10th hole, he holed a shot from 85 yards for eagle to give his team the only skin.

Also benefiting from that shot were Tim “Local Legend” Tyler, Mark Sowry and Trey Hostetter.

Piqua boys

take 18th

ARCANUM — The Piqua boys golf team finished 18th at the GWOC postseason tournament Thursday with a 433 score.

Aaron Davis led the Indians with a 91.

Other Piqua scores were Kyler Kommer 113, Christian Starrett 114, Nick Wright 115, Matt Herron 115 and Decker Jackson 123.

Piqua will play in the D-I sectional Tuesday at Reid Park North.

Piqua girls

take 12th

ARCANUM — The Piqua girls golf team finished 12th at the GWOC postseason tournament with a 430 score.

Kelsey Bachman led the Lady Indians with a 100.

Other Piqua scores were Korren Evans 106, Caitlyn Robertson 111, Skylar Sloan 113, Adde Honeycutt 122 and Madison Ordean 130.

Piqua will play in the D-I sectional at Yankee Trace on Wednesday.