Piqua girls soccer, volleyball teams drop matches

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls soccer team will be back in action Wednesday, hosting Greenville.

Piqua had a tough night against Sidney Wednesday night, losing 6-0.

The Jackets opened the scoring on a goal from Eliaine Wisenmayer at the 33:39 mark of the first half.

Nine minutes later, a corner kick by Khia McMillen was finished by Macie Ivery to make it 2-0.

That’s the way the first half finished, but Sidney added four more goals in the second half.

With 31:35 to go, Baily Sherman followed a deflected shot from McMillen to make it 3-0.

McMillen scored less than a minute later off an assist from Wisenmayer to make it 4-0.

The Jackets then added two goals in the final 10 minutes.

McMillan and Wisenmayer both added goals.

That duo both finished with two goals and one assist, while Sherman had one goal and two assists.

Goalie Carly Dean also had one assist, to go with five saves in goal, while Kayli Smith also had an assist.

Piqua is now 6-6 overall and 4-4 in GWOC American play, while Sidney is 8-2 overall and 5-1 in GWOC American play.

Lady Indians

fall to Butler

VANDALIA — The Piqua volleyball team will play Northmont Monday.

The Lady Indians are coming off a 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 loss to Vandalia in GWOC American play Wednesday.

Piqua, 12-5 overall and 8-4 in GWOC American play, got 15 kills from Haley Michael, while Tylah Yeomans had 11 kills and 11 digs.

Navie Garber had four blocks, while Lauren Williams dished out 33 assists.

Kelsey Magoteaux led the defense with 26 digs.

Lady Chargers

pick up victory

LIMA — The Edison State Community College volleyball team 11-4 heading to Owens this weekend.

The Lady Chargers swept OSU Lima in three sets Wednesday.