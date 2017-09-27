Versailles, East girls advance in D-II sectional golf

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@civitasmedia.com

WEBSTER — The Versailles girls golf team took the drama out of things from the start Wednesday at the D-II girls sectional golf tournament at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

For Miami East, it was nail-biting time all the way until Kearsten Kirby came in the with the Lady Vikings final score.

But, both got the result they were looking for — punching their tickets to next week’s district tournament at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg.

The Lady Tigers, who won their first D-II district title a year ago — will get to defend it after rolling to the sectional title.

Versailes shot a 366 to win by 62 strokes — with Fort Loramie (426), Miami East (427) and National Trail (427) earning the final three district spots.

“We have bigger goals ahead,” Versailles coach Joe Harmann said after his team won the sectional title. “It was great for the girls to have that experience of winning district last year and playing well at state — and having everybody back but Lauren Heitkamp.”

The Lady Tigers, as always, were a picture of consistency.

While defending state champion Sarah Willis of Eaton was medalist with a 69, Versailles put two girls in the 80s and two girls in the 90s.

“There have been girls around here who can shoot around par and people always tell me, you don’t have any girls like that,” Harmann said. “And I tell them, that is what makes us such a great team.”

Jorja Pothast, off a career low 18-hole score of 87 at the MAC tournament Saturday, took it a little lower with an 83 to lead the Lady Tigers.

“Confidence is a great thing,” Pothast said. “I have been playing really well the last couple of weeks. I just felt really solid out there all day.”

Which is no surprise to Harmann.

“It has been the story for Jorja (Pothast) since her freshman year,” he said. “Every time we need her to play well, she does. She steps up in big moments. She follows a career low round Saturday by shooting four shots lower today.”

Lauren Durham had an 88, followed by Morgan Barlage 97, Morgan Heitkamp 98 and Anna Groff 105.

“Lauren (Durham) is our “Steady Eddie’,” Harman said. “She doesn’t make any mistakes. She doesn’t have any big numbers. She was shooting her best scores earlier in the year, but she is getting back on track. Morgan (Heitkamp) is just an athlete. She was a little cool at the start of the year, but she is another one that has been coming on.”

And the Lady Tigers aren’t satisfied yet.

“Of course, we want to get back to state,” Harmann said. “That is the goal. But, you have to take it one step at a time.”

Miami East coach Bruce Vanover had a few anxious moments — but when all was said and done, it was worth the wait.

The Lady Vikings won the fifth-girl tiebreaker with National Trail to finish third, one stroke behind second-place Fort Loramie.

“I had us at right around 412,” Vanover said. “But, we had some big numbers on the back nine (which East started on), which took our score a little higher. There were a few nervous moments. I am really happy for my senior Emily Rowley. We were seventh last year and now we are going to district.”

Rowley led the Vikings with 97 — then had a few anxious moments waiting for the other scores to come in.

“It feels really good to be going to district as a senior, because I have never been there,” Rowley said. “I was a little nervous when our third and fourth scores came in, but then I wasn’t once I heard Kearsten’s (Kirby) score.”

Kirby continues to be clutch in some big moments. She tied Paige Lawson for East’s second-low score with 108, while Marissa Kearns had 114 and Maci Krites had 117.

“That little girl (Kearsten Kirby) saved our butts,” Vanover said. “It is as simple as that. I am just really proud of these girls and happy for them.”

Covington finished 14th with a 512 score.

The Lady Buccs scores were Emily Hedrick 115, Emily Thompson 127, Morgan Lowe 128, Mackenzie Gambill 142 and Katie Hembree 147.

Miamisburg D-II

The Versailles boys golf team finished ninth at the Pipestone D-II sectional tournament with a 372.

Sophomore Connor VanSkyock missed advancing as an individual by one shot and led the Tigers with an 84.

Other Versailles scores were Austin Pleiman 89, Will Eversole 98, Preston Platofoot 101 and Alex Keiser 101.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.