Piqua football ‘finishes’ off win over Xenia on Bill Nees Night

With it being Bill Nees Night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Friday, was there really any doubt about the outcome of the Piqua-Xenia football game?

After trailing 14-7 early in the second quarter, the Indians turned things around for a 35-20 win over the Bucs in GWOC crossover action to improve to 3-2, while Xenia dropped to 0-5.

“No doubt,” Piqua senior Hayden Schrubb, who had three TD receptions and one interception, said. “We definitely had to win on Bill Nees Night.”

And while the first half may have not been what the Indians were looking for — with just 87 yards of offense and 21 rushing on 13 carries — while Sincere Wells had rushed for 77 yards for Xenia, Nees was not overly concerned with a 14-14 tie at the break.

“Defensively, I thought we were fine,” Nees said. “Offensively, we had put some new things in and they weren’t working real well, so we decided to go back to what we had been doing.”

The Piqua offensive line immediately took control of the line of scrimmage in the second half, as Ben Schmiesing and Devon Brown — who had combined 15 yards rushing in the first half on 12 carries, combined for 95 yards rushing in the second half on 13 carries.

“We knew we had to pick it up in the second half,” Schmiesing said. “And that is what we did. The offense line came out and did a tremendous job.”

Piqua immediately forced a punt from Xenia to start the second half, with Wells runs up the middle no longer gaining any yardage. Piqua rotated Lance Reaves, Grant Toopes, DeShawn Hester and Zayne Arbogast at defensive tackles.

“We knew we had to fire off the ball and we did that,” Schmiesing said. “And I think rotating the defensive tackles to keep them fresh made a big difference.”

On Piqua’s first two plays of the half, Schmiesing ran for 15 yards and Brown ran for 10. Two plays later, Schrubb caught a 38-yard TD pass and Robbie Comstock’s kick made it 21-14.

After another defensive stop inside Piqua’s 20, the Indians went 85 yards in 10 plays.

After quarterback Austin Davis and Schrubb had just missed on the previous, they went right back to the same play and connected on a 43-yard TD pass.

“The DB (defensive back) bit on it right away,” Davis, who had a big second half as well, said. “I was rushing things in the first half and everything was high. I relaxed in the second half.”

Schrubb said it felt good to make that catch.

“The play before, I dropped it,” Schrubb said. “I have learned in this game to have a short memory.”

The play did not surprise Nees.

“Hayden (Schrubb) just makes plays all over the field,” Nees said. “The thing about him is he is so long.”

Piqua holder Mick Karn ran for the two-point PAT on a designed play to make it 29-14.

That became even bigger after Wells broke free on a 51-yard run that set up a 1-yard TD run. When Xenia missed the PAT, Piqua still had a two-score lead (29-20) with 7:05 remaining.

“That was big,” Nees said. “I think the biggest things was Wells had eight or nine explosive plays last week (against Sidney). He had one or two tonight.”

Despite having a first-and-18 after holding — its only penalty of the night — Piqua never had to throw the ball. Runs by Schmiesing and Brown netted a first down.

Schmiesing — who also had an amazing run in the first half on a fourth down pass that went for a TD — ran it in from 17 yards out to make it 36-20 after Comstock’s kick and seal the win.

“It felt great,” Schmiesing said. “The offensive line just did a great job and there were big holes to run through.”

Schrubb, who also caught a 20-yard TD pass in the first half, had three catches for 101 yards, with all three going for scores.

Davis completed 10 of 19 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception.

Schmiesing had 56 yards on 14 carries, while Brown had 54 yards on 11 carries.

Wells led Xenia with 187 yards on 34 carries.

Piqua stays at home to open GWOC North play with 5-0 Sidney Friday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

“That will be a big game,” Davis said. “We knew we had to win tonight (with it being Bill Nees Night.”

Was there ever any doubt?

