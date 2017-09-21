NFL Scramble pairings, hole assignments; PCC holds Pro-Am; Isenhouer goes low at Echo Hills

Staff Reports

The draft for Sunday’s NFL scramble at Echo Hills was held Thursday.

It is an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Hole assignments are as follows:

1A: Ashley Johnson, Brock Hostetter, Tim Jacomet, Mick Leffel

1B: Kirt Huemmer, Bill Summers, Jeff Dawson, Bryant Fox

2: Brian Robbins, Luke Thoma, Jim Mackellar, Brian Jackson

3: Scott Martin, Dennis Bradley, Jim Grissom, Delma Grissom

4: Derek Tubbs, Matt Maurer, Don Larger, Matt Reedy

5A: Brian Deal, Dave Novotny, Lloyd Shoemaker, Nate Swank

5B: Mike Bosse, Hal Cain, Ron Morrissette, Kelly Hostetter

6: JayDee Denson, Brandon Hostetter, Ken Hostetter, Brody Fox

7: Bruce Hanke, Jeff Slattery, Dave Owen, Cindy Pearson

8: Mike Emerick, Don Polhamus, Mike Butsch, Paul Penny

9: Chris Garrity, Tony Larger, Joe Thoma, Gail Brandewie

10A: Ray Stuchell, Ryan Ormberg, Ron Pearson Sr., Todd Ormberg

10B: Ben Gover, Kenton Kiser, Hank Poff, Brian Webster

11: Keith Kretschmar, Mark Johnston, Bryan Smith, Jon Vetter

12: Doug Harter, Brad Erwin, Marv Simmons, Scott Zimpher

13A: Ryan Pearson, Tim Tyler, Mark Sowry, Trey Hostetter

13B: Jeff Cotner, Dennis Steinke, Duane Novotny, Kris Brown

14: Mike Lavey, Kyle Bachman, Joe Hostetter, Sanfee Dunn

15: Jeff Jennings, Jimmy Heath, Dave Cox, Judy Williams

16: Dave Westfall, Marty Jackson, Kathie Isenhouer, Rob Kiser

17: Brett Baumeister, Dave Selsor, Scott Rasor, Eddie Palmer

18: Justin Weber, Andrew Lindeman, Jason Fonner, Gary Koenig

Rossman wins

PCC Pro-Am

Tom Rossman and Hamilton Elks Pro Sean Arthur were the winners of the Piqua Country Club Pro-Am with a 64 Sunday.

They won a scorecard tiebreaker with Bob Kinsell and Lancaster Country Club Pro Ashley Wilt.

Shooting 65s were Tony Wendeln and Travis Mumma (Lakes Golf & C.C. ); Andy Arp and Casten Reed (former PCC pro); and John Gephart and Mumma.

Finishing with 66 were Al Rister and Asa Donaldson (Shawnee Country Club); Doug Borchers and Steve Mulcahy (Shawnee Country Club), Jay Westerheider and Donaldson; and Benny Scott and Mumma.

Carding 67s were Jim Overman and Wilt; Dennis Steinke and Arthur; and Phil Kazer and Devin Chrisman (White Springs).

Mumma was low pro for the day with 71.

Isenhouer cards

43 at Echo Hills

Kathie Isenhouer was low gross with 43 in the regular nine-hole play in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills.

Gail Brandewie was second with 46.

Delma Grissom was low net with 30 and Marty Hemm was second with 35.

Judy Williams was low putts with 16 and Cindy Pearson was second with 17.