Prep Sports Roundup

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Piqua boys golf team lost to Sidney 187-205 Tuesday at Shelby Oaks to split the season series.

That gave Sidney a 2.5-2 lead in the All Sports competition going into Wednesday’s volleyball match.

Aaron Davis led Piqua with a 44.

Other Indian scores were Matt Herron 52, Nick Wright 54, Kyler Kommer 55, Christian Starrett 57 and Jackson Huelskamp 63.

Lehman wins

NWCC title

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman made it a clean sweep of the NWCC, winning the conference tournament Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Course.

Lehman had already won the regular season title.

Lehman won with 338, while Waynesfield-Goshen was second with 356.

Ryan Schmidt and Cole Gilardi led Lehman with 77s.

Tyler Lachey had an 80.

Other Lehman scores were Griffin West 104, Brandyn Sever 105 and Mikey Rossman 106.

Tiger boys

drop match

MINSTER — The Versailles boys golf team lost to Minster 170-186 Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Connor VanSkyock shared medalist honors and led Versailles with a 41.

Other Tiger scores were Austin Pleiman 45, PJ Platfoot 47, Alex Keiser 53, Will Eversole 54 and Ethan Kremer 54.

SOCCER

Lady Cavs

handle Newton

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls soccer team cruised to a 10-0 win over Newton Tuesday.

Molly Safreed had a big night with three goals and four assists, while Ava Behr had three goals and two assists.

Lindsey Magoteaux had two goals and one assist for Lehman, 8-1-1, and Grace Monnie and Rylie McIver each had a goal.

Picking up assists were Lyndsey Jones, Samantha Edwards, Grace Olding and Hope Anthony.

Lehman plays at West Liberty-Salem Tuesday.

Newton plays at Twin Valley South Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Lady Cavs

lose in NWCC

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team lost to Hardin Northern 18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-12.

Alexis Snipes had 37 assists, four kills and 12 digs; while Olivia Lucia had 16 kills.

Maddy McFarland had 12 kills and 14 digs, while Lauren Larger had five kills.

Abby Schutt had four blocks and 10 digs; while Pyper Sharkins added eight digs and three aces.

Lehman hosts Ridgemont tonight

East spikers

win in three

ARCANUM — The Miami East volleyball team improved to 12-2 overall and 7-0 in Cross County Conference play Tuesday, shutting out Arcanum 25-20, 25-8, 25-13.

Kyndall Hellyer led the Vikings with 18 kills and four digs, Jonni Parker added 11 kills, 15 assists, two aces, four blocks and four digs, Lydia Conley had five kills and a block, Kaitlyn Mack had four kills and a dig, Sierra Kinnison had three kills and a block and Delaney Bourelle had two kills and a block.

Macie Schaffner had 22 assists, an ace and a dig, Anna Jacomet had two aces and four digs, Sophie Jacomet had 14 digs and Gabrielle Hawkins had seven digs.

Miami East continues its road trip Thursday at Twin Valley South.

Buccs top

Roaders

BRADFORD — The Covingon volleyball team beat Bradford 25-11, 25-10, 25-7 Thursday in CCC play.

Covington improved to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the CCC with the win. Bradford fell to 1-13 overall and 1-5 in the CCC.

“When it comes to a Bradford / Covington contest in anything — as a coach you don’t need to say too much to get the team fired up,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We came out and set the tone early and kept the pressure on Bradford. The Buccs came ready to play and it showed. We controlled the net and that resulted in numerous scoring opportunities.”

Legend Patty had four aces, two block assists, four digs and 11 kills for Covinton; while Breanna Kimmel had one ace, two solo blocks, one block assist and six kills.

Lindsey Kimmel had one ace and 18 assists; Lillian Hamilton had four kills, five solo blocks and one block assist; and Makenna Gostomsky had one block assist, two digs and four kills.

For Bradford, Bailey Wysong had two points, one ace, and three kills.

Hannah Fout, Maggie Manuel, and Macie Reck all had one point.

Fout had four digs and four assists, Manuel had two digs and Reck had six digs.

Covington JVs won 25-14, 25-16.

Covington hosts Arcanum Thursday, while Bradford travels to Bethel.

We travel to Bethal on Thursday night.

Newton spikers

lose to Patriots

NEW MADISON — The Newton Indians played four close sets Tuesday at Tri-Village, but in the end the Patriots won 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21 in Cross County Conference play.

Maddie Hildebrand had 17 kills, Kacie Tackett had 25 assists, Alyssa Rapp had 21 digs and Chloe Rapp had six aces for the Indians.

Newton will host Bradford Saturday.

Russia volleyball

spikes Houston

HOUSTON — The Russia volleyball team beat Houston 25-11, 25-15 and 25-8 on Tuesday.

Jenna Cordonnier had seven kills, 19 assists, four blocks and four aces for the Raiders. Whitney Pleiman had 13 digs and two aces, while Laurissa Poling had six kills, six blocks and two aces. Cameo Wilson had eight kills and Lexi Monnin had six aces.

With Fort Loramie’s loss to Anna, the Raiders (8-4, 6-1) have sole control of first place in the SCAL. Russia hosts Jackson Center (7-5, 4-2) on Thursday.