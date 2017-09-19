Piqua girls soccer wins on road

Staff Reports
SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua girls soccer team posted a 3-1 victory at Springfield Monday in GWOC crossover action.
“The girls energy level from Saturday seemed to drop off in a rain filled match last night – everyone except Claire Bim-Merle who scored 53 seconds in then again with eight minutes to go in the first half,” Piqua coach Brett Ritter said.
Grace Strevell added another goal two minutes
Jennouleigha Tipton had five saves in goal.
Piqua will play at Tippecanoe Wednesday in GWOC American action.
GOLF
Lehman goes
low in match
WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman boys golf team defeated Waynesfield-Goshen 158-181 Monday.
Lehman’s score at Prairie View Golf Course was the program’s best in the past five years.
Tyler Lachey and Ryan Schmidt each had 36 for the Cavaliers, while Griffin West had a 42 and Cole Gilardi had a 44.
Newton boys
top Miami East
ST. PARIS — The Newton boys golf team went on the road for a 171-183 win over Miami East at Lakeland Golf Course Monday in CCC action.
Chet Jamison was match medalist and led Newton with a 37.
Other Newton scores were Garrett Peters 41, Ross Ferrell 44, Kleyson Wehrley 49, Drew Thiesing 52 and Nash Lavy 53.
Zac Johnson led Miami East with a 40.
Other Viking scores were Cooper Elleman 46, Austin Parsons 48, Sam Zapadka 49, Luke Gilliland 49 and Keegan Mahaney 51.
Tigers, Raiders
play in Moeller
On Saturday, the Versailles boys golf team finished seventh at the Jordan Moeller Memorial, while Russia finished 11th.
Versailles shot 369.
Tiger scores included Conner VanSkyock 85, Will Eversole 93, Alex Keiser 94, PJ Platfoot 97 and Austin Pleiman 102.
Russia shot 398.
Raider scores were Jack Dapore 85, Will Sherman 89, Brandon Koverman 112, Drew Sherman 112 and Evan Coverstone 133.
Lady Tigers
stay perfect
WEBSTER — In matchup of the MAC and CCC girls golf conference leaders, Versailles defeated Miami East 188-210 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.
Jorja Pothast was match medalist with 46 to lead Versailles.
Other Lady Tiger scores were Lauren Durham 47, Morgan Heitlamp 47, Morgan Barlage 48 and Anna Groff 60.
Paige Lawson led Miami East with 47.
Other Lady Viking scores included Kearsten Kirby 52, Emily Rowley 54, Maci Krites 57, Marissa Kearns 60 and Cadence Gross 91.
Versailles is 9-0 on the season.
Miami East is 8-5 and will return to Stillwater Thursday for the CCC conference tournament.