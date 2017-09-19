Piqua girls soccer wins on road

Staff Reports

SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua girls soccer team posted a 3-1 victory at Springfield Monday in GWOC crossover action.

“The girls energy level from Saturday seemed to drop off in a rain filled match last night – everyone except Claire Bim-Merle who scored 53 seconds in then again with eight minutes to go in the first half,” Piqua coach Brett Ritter said.

Grace Strevell added another goal two minutes

Jennouleigha Tipton had five saves in goal.

Piqua will play at Tippecanoe Wednesday in GWOC American action.

GOLF

Lehman goes

low in match

WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman boys golf team defeated Waynesfield-Goshen 158-181 Monday.

Lehman’s score at Prairie View Golf Course was the program’s best in the past five years.

Tyler Lachey and Ryan Schmidt each had 36 for the Cavaliers, while Griffin West had a 42 and Cole Gilardi had a 44.

Newton boys

top Miami East

ST. PARIS — The Newton boys golf team went on the road for a 171-183 win over Miami East at Lakeland Golf Course Monday in CCC action.

Chet Jamison was match medalist and led Newton with a 37.

Other Newton scores were Garrett Peters 41, Ross Ferrell 44, Kleyson Wehrley 49, Drew Thiesing 52 and Nash Lavy 53.

Zac Johnson led Miami East with a 40.

Other Viking scores were Cooper Elleman 46, Austin Parsons 48, Sam Zapadka 49, Luke Gilliland 49 and Keegan Mahaney 51.

Tigers, Raiders

play in Moeller

On Saturday, the Versailles boys golf team finished seventh at the Jordan Moeller Memorial, while Russia finished 11th.

Versailles shot 369.

Tiger scores included Conner VanSkyock 85, Will Eversole 93, Alex Keiser 94, PJ Platfoot 97 and Austin Pleiman 102.

Russia shot 398.

Raider scores were Jack Dapore 85, Will Sherman 89, Brandon Koverman 112, Drew Sherman 112 and Evan Coverstone 133.

Lady Tigers

stay perfect

WEBSTER — In matchup of the MAC and CCC girls golf conference leaders, Versailles defeated Miami East 188-210 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Jorja Pothast was match medalist with 46 to lead Versailles.

Other Lady Tiger scores were Lauren Durham 47, Morgan Heitlamp 47, Morgan Barlage 48 and Anna Groff 60.

Paige Lawson led Miami East with 47.

Other Lady Viking scores included Kearsten Kirby 52, Emily Rowley 54, Maci Krites 57, Marissa Kearns 60 and Cadence Gross 91.

Versailles is 9-0 on the season.

Miami East is 8-5 and will return to Stillwater Thursday for the CCC conference tournament.

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles Anna Groff watches her putt on the 14th green Monday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_annagroff.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles Anna Groff watches her putt on the 14th green Monday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Cadence Gross lines up a putt on the 14th green Monday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_cadencegross.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Cadence Gross lines up a putt on the 14th green Monday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Emily Rowley hits a tee shot on the 17th hole as teammate Paige Lawson and Versailles Lauren Durham and Jorja Pothast watch Monday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_emilyrowley3.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Emily Rowley hits a tee shot on the 17th hole as teammate Paige Lawson and Versailles Lauren Durham and Jorja Pothast watch Monday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Anna Groff hits her shot into the 14th green as teammate Morgan Heitkamp looks on. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_heitkampgroff.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Anna Groff hits her shot into the 14th green as teammate Morgan Heitkamp looks on. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles Jorja Pothast hits her tee shot on the 17th hole as teammate Lauren Durham and Miami East’s Emily Rowley look on. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_jorjapothast2.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles Jorja Pothast hits her tee shot on the 17th hole as teammate Lauren Durham and Miami East’s Emily Rowley look on. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Jorja Pothast hits a putt on the 16th green Monday as Miami East’s Emily Rowley looks on. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_jorjarowley.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Jorja Pothast hits a putt on the 16th green Monday as Miami East’s Emily Rowley looks on. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Kearsten Kirby watches her putt on the 14th green Monday in a match with Versailles. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_kearstenkirby.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Kearsten Kirby watches her putt on the 14th green Monday in a match with Versailles. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles Lauren Durham hits her tee shot on the 17th hole as Miami East’s Paige Lawson and Emily Rowley and Versailles’ Jorja Pothast watch. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_laurendurham.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles Lauren Durham hits her tee shot on the 17th hole as Miami East’s Paige Lawson and Emily Rowley and Versailles’ Jorja Pothast watch. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Maci Krites chips onto the 14th green Monday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_macikrites.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Maci Krites chips onto the 14th green Monday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Marissa Kearns lines up a putt on the 14th green. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_marissakearns.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Marissa Kearns lines up a putt on the 14th green. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Morgan Barlage hits her putt on the 14th green Monday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_morganbarlage.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Morgan Barlage hits her putt on the 14th green Monday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Morgan Heitkamp chips onto the 14th green at Stillwater Valley Golf Course Monday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_morganheitkamp.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Morgan Heitkamp chips onto the 14th green at Stillwater Valley Golf Course Monday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Paige Lawson hits a tee shot as teammate Emily Rowley watches on the 17th hole at Stillwater Valley Golf Club Monday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_paigelawson3.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami East’s Paige Lawson hits a tee shot as teammate Emily Rowley watches on the 17th hole at Stillwater Valley Golf Club Monday.