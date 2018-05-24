Much ado about Motown

To the Editor:

“Something happens when Motown music, great beer and nostalgic food come together. It makes you want to boogie, drink and shout.”

Kazy and Joe Hinds, along with Cheryl and Jim Burkhardt, aka The Beer Thinkers, say “thank you” to all who made their third annual event held at 311 Drafthouse a success. This year’s event, “Boogie, Drink and Shout” was a sellout. The songs of Motown and others took the crowd back to where they were in the 1960s.

Thank you to our patrons for your continued support of agencies and services in our community. Thank you to Kathleen and Gregg Wyatt, 311 Drafthouse for providing the venue, in-kind donation and your staff. And thank you to Marty, their manager, for all his help prior to and the night of the event.

It was great seeing everyone together singing and enjoying the themed beers matched to the music and the food of the ’60s. It was a fun evening for our recipient agency, Health Partners Free Clinic, and their volunteers to be the servers. This year $1,460 was raised on their behalf and will stay local to help people at the clinic.

Joe Hinds, the Master of Mix, and Jim Burkhardt, Dr. Beer, once again were in tune sharing their love of music, beer, history and trivia, presenting these all together for a magical evening of Motown.

— The Beer Thinkers

Cheryl and Jim Burkhardt

Kazy and Joe Hinds