Thanks for food donations

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the citizens of Piqua who donated toward our 2018 “Scouting for Food” campaign. Scouts collected 5,766 food items. This is a 27 percent increase from last year! This food drive helps restock Piqua food pantries.

The groups that participated this year were: Boy Scout Troops 76, 295 and 344 and Cub Scout Packs 76, 295 and 344. These young people worked very hard two weekends.

I would like to thank the Piqua Daily Call for their coverage and the following Piqua locations for allowing placement of a food bin: Post Office, Ulbrich’s IGA, Unity National Bank, and the YMCA.

— Al Fledderman, Scouting for Food coordinator

Piqua