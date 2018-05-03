Thanks for backing Poppy Days

To the Editor:

Dear Piqua area community,

The American Legion family (American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary) wishes to thank you for the support that you gave us for Poppy Days on April 27 and 28. We would like to thank the businesses that allowed us to solicit for the poppy funds on their property.

The funds raised will be used 100 percent to help our veterans and their families. The veteran does not have to be an American Legion member to be helped by the auxiliary.

Some of the uses of the funds are goody bags for our local nursing homes, medical bills, and holiday food assistance.

If you are a veteran or know of a veteran in need, you can call the American Legion Post 184 at 773-9085 or come to the Legion Post 184 at 310 W. Water St. in Piqua, to let us know of your needs.

The American Legion family is an organization that is there for veterans of all ages and their families.

— Robin Cooper

American Legion Auxiliary 184 member