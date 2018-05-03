Rodeo support appreciated

To the Editor:

A big thank you to the many groups and individuals who helped to plan, promote and help with the 2018 Key Club Bike Rodeo held April 28.

We really appreciate the help from City of Piqua, Piqua Police and Fire Departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bike Piqua members Jim Hemmert and Paul Sullenberger, United Way (Impact Grant for helmets), the Piqua Daily Call, Key Club and Kiwanis Club members.

Our goal was to provide children in grades K-6 with tips on bike safety with proper helmets and bike adjustments along with practice in riding through skill courses set up by Bike Piqua members. We look forward to setting up the next bike rodeo in 2019.

— Mark Wion, Kiwanis Club chairperson

— Jenna Parker, Key Club chairperson

Piqua