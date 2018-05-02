MVRPC launches safety campaign

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) launched a new safety campaign focusing on seat belt use, proper child safety-seat use, and safe cycling guidelines. The campaign’s messages are in response to a statewide increase in injuries or deaths related to the reduced use of seat belt, improper use of child safety seats, and lack of bike helmet use.

Of the 88 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2016 on Miami Valley roadways, 35 percent were not wearing seatbelts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Even more startling, 80 percent of vehicle occupants who were fully ejected from a vehicle involved in a crash were killed. “Even with these staggering statistics, seat belt use across Ohio is at its lowest in five years — only 83 percent,” stated MVRPC’s Executive Director Brian O. Martin. “The use of seat belts and proper child restraint is a simple action to take to keep you and your family safe.”

In addition, between 2014 and 2016, bicycle crashes in the Miami Valley accounted for 0.5 percent of all traffic crashes, but 3.5 percent of fatal crashes. By always wearing a bike helmet, using proper hand signals, and wearing bright, reflective clothing, cyclists can help reduce crashes and fatalities.

“With the onset of warmer weather, cyclists are more likely to be riding on the roadways, using bike lanes, or riding on our fantastic trails. Motorists need to pay close attention for cyclists and likewise, cyclists need to make themselves more visible to motorists,” Martin said.

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (GDRTA) partnered with MVRPC to display ads on their transit vehicles. The campaign will also be featured on poster billboards and digital billboards.

Established in 1964, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission promotes collaboration among communities, stakeholders, and residents to advance regional priorities. MVRPC is a forum and resource where the Board of Directors identifies priorities, develops public policy and collaborative strategies to improve quality of life throughout the Miami Valley Region. MVRPC performs various regional planning activities, including air quality, water quality, transportation, land use, research and GIS. As the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), MVRPC is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and parts of northern Warren County.

For additional information, contact Laura A. Loges, director of marketing and public affairs, at (937) 223-6323 or lloges@mvrpc.org.