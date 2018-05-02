Lovett hard-working, knowledgeable

To the Editor:

George Lovett is the best choice for state representative. He has my full support because I know that he will represent us in Columbus.

I’ve known George for nearly 20 years, and always found him to be a good listener about any concerns, and, as a lawyer, he is knowledgeable and considerate of issues from all angles.

He was mayor of Tipp City and served on Tipp City Council. And in one of our biggest challenges in Miami County, the opioid crisis, George is taking the right approach by working with the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health. He is a hard worker and will work concertedly for his constituents.

Vote for George Lovett in the primary on May 8.

— Marti Goetz

Tipp City