Student interested in Ohio

To the Editor:

I am writing to you as part of a class project for the novel “The Watsons Go to Birmingham.” My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about. I wanted to learn about Ohio because my aunt and uncle live there. I also would like to know more about Ohio’s history. I am a 7th grader from Indiana.

I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like Ohio, interesting facts about the state, and what visitors can do there. They can write to me at my school’s address: Queen of Peace Catholic School. 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544. If they could also include a copy of the newspaper where they saw my letter, that would be great.

If you have any questions, please contact my teacher’s email at aweisser@queenofpeace.cc or you may contact her by phone at (574) 255-0392, Ext. 123.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

— Brian Bultinck

Mishawaka, Indiana