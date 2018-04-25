Huffman supports O’Brien for seat

To the Editor:

I am writing in support for John ‘Bud’ O’Brien for Ohio House of Representative 80th District.

I am very proud to have served Miami and Southern Darke County the past three plus years as your state representative from the 80th District.

Miami County has a long history of sending true conservatives to Columbus like myself, Bob Netzley and Richard Adams.

The candidates in this Republican primary have voiced many common views concerning Right to Life, the Second Amendment and their desire to reduce taxes. The difference is that Commissioner O’Brien has put these principals in place by what he has done as Miami County Commissioner.

During the last recession he led by consolidating departments instead of raising taxes. Commissioner O’Brien has always worked hard to make the Miami County more efficient and responsive to the people of Miami County. I know Commissioner O’Brien will continue to bring conservative Christian values when he represents Miami County in the Ohio House.

The other candidates have only talked about what they would do and Commissioner O’Brien has represented Miami County in a true conservative way as Miami County Commissioner. I would be honored to have John “Bud” O’Brien to be elected to my current position as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives 80th District and I urge everyone to vote John ‘Bud’ O’Brien on May 8, 2018.

— Stephen A. Huffman, MD

Tipp City