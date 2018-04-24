Join fight against cancer

To the Editor:

Last week, I traveled from Piqua to the Statehouse in Columbus to represent cancer patients and survivors. I called on our state lawmakers to make quality of life for cancer patients a priority. I was honored to be joined by many fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteers from across the state.

I made the trip because as a future health care professional, cancer is a very pressing topic. I also just recently lost a great-uncle to severe cancer and have other friends that are battling this disease as well. People that are battling this should know that they are not alone and they need people on their side to help fight this.

I met with Sen. Gardner, and made it clear that Ohio’s legislature needs to put politics aside on behalf of all those Ohioans who will hear the words, “You have cancer” this year, and all those who will ultimately die from the disease. I asked our lawmakers to support palliative care legislation that will improve patient quality of life and asked them to join the Ohio Cancer Caucus. Cancer must be a priority at the statehouse.

Along with my fellow volunteers, I let our lawmakers know that volunteers across the state are counting on them to take a stand against cancer by supporting what works to prevent it. It’s time to end this devastating disease as we know it.

— Alyssa Westgerdes

Piqua