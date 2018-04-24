Lovett protects values, beliefs

To the Editor:

I have known George Lovett for three decades. In that time, George has shown care for others and demonstrated that care through his service in the community.

In the Republican primary this spring, we will be voting for the candidate for state representative in the 80th Ohio House District. All the candidates are capable of the job, but we need to choose the one that will do the best job representing all of us. George is that person.

George has always been forthright and will not hesitate to communicate his thoughts. He will be our voice in Columbus to protect our values and beliefs.

When you cast your vote, I urge you to vote for George Lovett. He will serve all of us well at the statehouse.

— David O. Werts

Tipp City