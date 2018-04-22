Reader disputes census issue

To the Editor:

Morris Pearl makes some strange claims in his Opinion article on asking if someone is a citizen on the census form. (“Census shouldn’t ask about citizenship,” Daily Call, April 21). His claim that simply asking the question would discourage immigrants from participating in the census is illogical. Legal immigrants would not be bothered, but illegals, who have no business being here, certainly would. As would other classes of criminals, if they were asked about the crimes they had committed.

The fact that most people have been or descended from immigrants is immaterial. There is an important difference between those who came here legally and those who did not.

As for the fact that the census is used to apportion members of Congress is no reason, as illegals are not supposed to vote!

Pity them or not, people who come here illegally should not be encouraged in any way. While most just want a better life, they provide cover for terrorists, drug runners, and other criminals. It all boils down to the question: Are we a nation of laws, or not? How can we expect citizens to respect the laws they disagree with if our own government picks and choses those it wishes to ignore?

— Thomas E. Fenner

Piqua