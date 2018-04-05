Reader recommends Lovett

To the Editor:

I would like to recommend George Lovett as our state representative. George has served our community well and will serve us well as our state representative.

We are a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. We are the “people” — you and I — and we are tired of professional politicians who are only interested in getting reelected. George will bring a fresh outlook to this situation.

If you need a good, honest attorney, I recommend George Lovett, and if you need a good, honest state rep, I recommend George. Please go to the polls and cast your vote for George Lovett. I guarantee you will not be sorry.

— Donald Earnest

Tipp City