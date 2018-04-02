Resource book available online

To the Editor:

The editorial by Mr. Lutz, published March 25, 2018, regarding the 2-1-1 system mentions the “big, beige book,” produced by the Miami County Community Action Council.

This letter serves as a reminder that there is an “online” version of the Human Services Directory available at www.miamicac.org. This allows you to search by need; it also tells the applicant what documents you need to bring to each agency for eligibility documentation. It is designed for both self-referral and agency staff referrals.

— Jack A. Baird

Executive Director

Miami County Community Action Council