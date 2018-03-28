Thanks for fish fry support

To the Editor:

St. Mary Parish would like to thank those who attended and supported our Lenten fish fries this year. This parish activity helps to support our parish, school, and other outreach programs each year. We appreciate your attendance and look forward to serving you again next year!

A special thanks to chairpersons Julie and Andy Monnin, Joe and Jason Petitjean, Trent and Andrea Karn, Rob and Rosie O’Leary, and Bill Uhlenbrock, along with the many volunteers who made the weekly fish fries happen.

— Mitch Hohlbein, Fish Fry chairperson

Piqua