PIBP has successful fundraisers

To the Editor:

The Piqua Indians Baseball Parents Association would like to thank everyone who participated in our annual Fish Fry/Auction Fundraiser on March 10 at the Piqua VFW.

This fundraiser would not be possible were it not for the many community businesses who faithfully donate to the auction, the generous patrons who participate in the auction or the volunteers who help pull the whole thing off.

Once again, we had a very successful auction and will be able to maintain Hardman Field for another baseball season. Please come out to cheer your Indians this spring and see your support at work.

The Piqua Indians Baseball Team also will leave for Tampa, Fla., on Monday, March 26, for the spring break trip. We had a very successful cooler raffle to raise money to make this trip possible. There were also many local businesses who donated to the trip.

We would like to thank BW3’s, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Rapid Fire Pizza, and Chipotle for allowing us to hold fundraiser nights in their establishments.

Thanks to everyone’s efforts we are able to take a trip for the first time in years.

— Marcy Thomas and the PIBP Association

Piqua