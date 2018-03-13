Seeking a cure for the craziness

To the Editor:

Paul Harvey — the greatest radio personality of all time, delivered a prophetic message to his listeners over 50 years ago. In 1964-65, he wrote, “If I Were the Devil” and read it on air. His listeners, myself included, were quite surprised and somewhat unbelieving. It was extremely difficult to believe changes of this magnitude would ever happen in this country.

I challenge everyone to Google “If I Were the Devil,” by Paul Harvey, and listen to every word. You will tell yourself it had to have come from a higher power.

How else could he have been so enlightened, so right on and factual, and so long ago?

After these latest shootings at our schools and the Vegas concert, everyone is now searching for a way to stop the craziness. As for the evil personified individuals who committed these decadent, despicable, and cowardly acts, I’m at a loss for words. When I try to comprehend why anyone would do something like this, my mind is incapable of going there. I can only say this is not the world I grew up in.

Recently deceased the Rev. Billy Graham preached his whole life on how “God loves each and every one of us.”

Mohandas Gandhi, a leader from years past in the country of India, said, and I quote, “Love is the strongest force on Earth and the humblest.” He also said, “Where there is love, there is life.”

Can the cure for all this insanity be found in Ghandi’s “The Strongest Force” or the Rev. Billy Graham’s “God’s Love?”

In today’s evil atmosphere, one can only hope.

— Marvin B. Pace

Ludlow Falls