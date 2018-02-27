Community makes fundraiser successful

To the Editor:

On Feb. 17, we hosted a quarter auction for my daughter. It was the “A Kidney for Victoria” quarter auction. The Piqua Daily Call and the Miami Valley Sunday News ran an article about her.

My family and I would just like to thank the community of Piqua for all that they did for our child. Thank you to all of the people, friends, family and businesses that made this auction as perfect as it was! A special thanks goes out to Miami Valley Center Mall for donating the facility. And thank you to all that donated on her YouCaring page, Help Victoria Find a Kidney. We will be forever grateful!

We are still in need of finding a kidney for Victoria. If anyone should find it in their heart to see if they could be a match for her, please email me at jmiddleton@skinnerpainting.com, or contact OSU at (614) 685-5613. You could save a life.

Again, thank you to all.

— Jill Middleton

Piqua