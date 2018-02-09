Trump often his own worst enemy

To the Editor:

President Trump has often been his own worst enemy — given that what he says is usually absent much reflection.

His evangelical supporters would have been wise to share some Biblical admonitions. Proverbs contains numerous verses showing speech patterns to be avoided, such as gossip, lies, and twisting the truth — while Jesus points out in Matthew that what we say reveals what is in our hearts.

Staff members, as well, could have been helpful by reminding Trump of a maxim attributed to Lincoln: “It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to take to Twitter and remove all doubt.”

— Larry Brown

Tipp City