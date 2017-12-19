Reader endorses Gov’t. Academy

To the Editor:

I recently graduated from the Piqua Government Academy, the award-winning local program designed to teach residents about how the city operates on a day-to-day basis.

I’d recommend the 10-week program to anyone with such interest, or anyone complaining about the city and the direction in which it’s headed. Every day, a small army of geniuses — and there is no other word to describe them — arise to make life easier for everyday citizens like us.

We toured the waste water plant, the city’s new water plant, the underground utilities department, police, fire, and more. Hardworking, honest people staffed seemingly every position.

So, if you’re looking to get involved and help improve our great city, be on the look out next summer for the clarion call from City Hall for the Government Academy. It’s free, but more importantly, it’s engaging and will make you not only a better resident of Piqua, but of America as well.

— D.J. Byrnes

Piqua