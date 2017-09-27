Parties must unite on health care

To the Editor:

The GOP health plan is worse than the ones already presented and they failed to pass muster. Fix what is wrong with Obamacare in a bipartisan way and continue to govern in a bipartisan way, as it should be.

The fighting between the parties has got to stop. Give and take has always been a part of government and we should return to it and quit all the in-fighting, and govern in a bipartisan manner, as has been done in the past and should be in the present and future.

No one party has all the answers.

— Jack Caulfield

Piqua